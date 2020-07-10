Government insists planning deregulation measures will lead to more affordable homes
News10/07/20by Nathaniel Barker
New planning deregulation measures announced last week will lead to more affordable housing and “well-designed” homes, the government has insisted – but it did not provide any details on how
Previous Article Permitted development wrongs: the problems with the PM’s planning deregulation drive Next Article Rishi Sunak’s summer statement promised ‘no one will be left without hope’ – but where’s the hope for renters?