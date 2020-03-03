Twitter
Government launches competition to design future-proof homes

03/03/20by Dominic Brady

The housing minister has launched a competition to design more low-emission, age-friendly, scalable homes.

Christopher Pincher
Chris Pincher, who was appointed housing minister last month, has encouraged small businesses, designers and manufacturers to come up with designs that can be used on a site owned by Homes England.

Three finalists will be chosen to partner with developers to deliver the homes.

The competition comes after the government held a consultation on a new Future Homes Standard requiring all homes built from 2025 to emit 80% less carbon. The consultation outlining changes to Part L (conservation of fuel and power) and Part F (ventilation) of building regulations closed on 7 February.

The consultation was attacked by London mayor Sadiq Khan who said that he did not believe the proposals went far enough and held back councils and developers that wanted to go further and faster to decarbonise homes.

Mr Pincher said: “This competition will harness all that technology has to offer to bring in a housing revolution: new low-carbon homes that deliver low energy bills and independent living for older generations.”

The government also wants to encourage designs that appeal to different age groups and promote better health and well-being through access to green spaces and communal areas, for example.

It also noted that designs should be scalable and able to be rolled out across the country.

The entries will be judged by an expert panel to produce a shortlist of six applicants, with these applicants being asked to develop detailed plans for a specific-site scheme. All six will receive £40,000 of funding to help deliver their plans, with three being chosen to work with Homes England’s development partners to deliver the homes.

 

Architecture & designClimate changeDevelopmentGovt agency/department/organisation
