Government launches competition to design future-proof homes

Chris Pincher, who was appointed housing minister last month, has encouraged small businesses, designers and manufacturers to come up with designs that can be used on a site owned by Homes England.

Three finalists will be chosen to partner with developers to deliver the homes.

The competition comes after the government held a consultation on a new Future Homes Standard requiring all homes built from 2025 to emit 80% less carbon. The consultation outlining changes to Part L (conservation of fuel and power) and Part F (ventilation) of building regulations closed on 7 February.

The consultation was attacked by London mayor Sadiq Khan who said that he did not believe the proposals went far enough and held back councils and developers that wanted to go further and faster to decarbonise homes.