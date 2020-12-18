Government limited Grenfell Inquiry recommendations for disabled people after push from industry lobbyists, documents reveal

Personal Emeregency Evacuation Plans: Sir Martin Moore-Bick (pictured), chair of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, recommended that “the owner and manager of every high-rise residential building be required by law to prepare personal emergency evacuation plans for all residents whose ability to self-evacuate may be compromised”.

In the discussion, the notes record industry representatives calling this “completely impracticable and not doable”. They said as there were no staff present the evacuation would “fall back to the fire and rescue service” and the “council would have to rehouse them [disabled residents]”.

They said it was better to give fire services “no info than give them the wrong info” as a firefighter might attempt a rescue only to discover the resident was “out at the theatre”.

In the formal minutes, it was said that the FIA’s view was that the measure was “totally impacticable”, adding that it would “be extremely difficult to keep any such PEEPs up to date in a building with a dynamically changing occupancy and sub-let flats”.

They suggested consideration of “person-centred risk assessments” or telecare enabled smoke alarms instead. “A stay put policy is conducive to the safety of disabled people if they cannot evacuate unaided,” they said.

When it published its consultation in July, the government watered down Sir Martin's recommendation to only require it in blocks with dangerous cladding and a waking watch. It has now agreed to rerun a specific consultation on PEEPs.

General evacuation plans: Sir Martin recommended that owners and managers of high rises “be required by law to draw up and keep under regular review evacuation plans”.

Once more the group concluded this was “completely impracticable” and said it should be covered in existing risk assessments.

In the formal minutes, they said: “In a high-rise block of flats, with a stay put strategy, it is difficult to see what an evacuate plan might comprise, other than a simple reiteration of the standard stay put strategy.

“Reiterating this strategy for every high-rise residential building in information provided to the fire and rescue service would be an entirely asinine exercise.”

The government consultation did say evacuation plans should be provided, but appeared to suggest a stay put strategy could constitute an evacuation plan.

Alarms: Noting the difficulty raising the alarm at Grenfell Tower, Sir Martin said high rises should “be equipped with facilities for use by the fire and rescue services enabling them to send an evacuation signal to the whole or a selected part of the building”.

Notes of the meeting show participants felt this requirement was a case of “cost against benefit (it’s not cheap)”. They added: “In a new building, they are a no brainer; retrospective thing is different.”

In the formal minutes, the group said it would be “premature” to legislate for retrofitting “without cost/benefit analysis and much more experience of their use”.

In its consultation the government said it had commissioned research on the alarms and would “consider this further” once it was provided.

Who attended? The minutes give the names of organisations who attended, but do not show who said what. Not all participants will have shared the views expressed. It lists the FIA, a consultancy called Ensure Safety and Compliance, fire risk assessment providers All Saved and Metro Safety, fire consultancy BB7, fire equipment provider Johnson Controls, Enfield Council, the NFCC and the LGA. No representatives of any residents groups, the Grenfell community or disability rights avocates were present.