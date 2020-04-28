Government looking at ways to reduce waking watch costs for residents, Jenrick says

Asked by Labour’s shadow housing minister Mike Amesbury what was being done for residents in this position, Mr Jenrick said he had tasked minister of state Baron Stephen Greenhalgh to investigate measures.

Mr Amesbury said the secretary of state had promised to investigate the issue following a call with the ’M9’ group of directly elected regional mayors.

Residents of buildings with dangerous cladding have been pushing the government for support paying for waking watch services, particularly given the impact of coronavirus on many peoples’ finances.

Waking watches - a 24-hour patrol of a building with safety issues to check for fires - can be cripplingly expensive for residents, with some paying £840 a month per household for the service.