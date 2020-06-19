Government pays out just £1m of £200m private cladding fund in first year

In a report published today investigating the pace of the government’s plan to remediate buildings with dangerous cladding, the public spending watchdog revealed that only £1.42m, just 0.7% of the £200m fund, had been handed out by the end of April.

Last year, the then housing secretary James Brokenshire announced he would be creating the fund to speed up work. Saying that he was calling time on delaying tactics by “reckless building owners” and allowing the government to step in to speed up the process.

However, since the fund was officially launched last September, leaseholders in affected blocks have complained of issues with the fund, including having to get all leaseholders in a block to fill out state aid forms before buildings can apply.

According to the report, the government had approved applications worth £24.9m but this still only accounted for 12.5% of the total fund.

The government’s Building Safety Programme figures from April said that only 9 of the 94 buildings in scope to claim money had been approved for funding.