Government pledges £105m to keep 15,000 from becoming homeless post-pandemic

Today the housing secretary has announced that the money will be made available for interim housing for thousands of rough sleepers taken off the streets during the pandemic.

It will be used to support rough sleepers or those at risk of homelessness into tenancies and include help for people paying deposits to secure private tenancies and making thousands of alternative rooms available for use, such as student accommodation.

Since the start of the pandemic thousands of rough sleepers have been housed in temporary accommodation such as hotels. However, with hotels in England set to re-open on 4 July there are concerns around where these people will be housed after that date.

The money is the latest given by the government to try and ensure that rough sleepers and homeless people housed during the coronavirus pandemic do not return to the streets. The £105m includes £85m of new funding from the Treasury and £20m from existing homelessness and rough sleeping budgets.

Last month the government pledged to fund 6,000 new long-term homes for rough sleepers housed during the pandemic. This pledge will see £381m from its rough sleepers’ fund announced in the March Budget accelerated so at least 3,300 new homes will be available in the next 12 months.