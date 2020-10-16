Government selects European real estate specialist to run £3bn Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme
News16/10/20by Dominic Brady
Ara Venn, an investment manager in European real estate private debt, has been selected to run the government’s Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme, taking over from UK-based aggregator The Housing Finance Corporation.
