Government to end Local Housing Allowance rate freeze after four years

In a statement to the House of Commons today, Will Quince, minister of welfare delivery, revealed that the government would be submitting a bill to parliament this afternoon legislating that after 1 April rates will be raised in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate, which is around 1.5%.

The government has said that the end to the freeze will impact 900,000 claimants and will see the amount of housing benefit received by claimants rise by £10 per month on average.

The move comes after the government announced in November that it would be ending the freeze to the majority of working-age benefits and increasing these in line with CPI. These included for those claimants on Universal Credit and other legacy benefits such Jobseeker’s Allowance and child benefit.

However, any action to unfreeze LHA rates was not mentioned as part of these changes.

LHA rates are used to calculate the level of housing benefit tenants renting from private landlords should receive to help with housing costs.