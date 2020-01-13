Government to end Local Housing Allowance rate freeze after four years

A total of 900,000 people could see their benefits increase from April after the government revealed it would end the four-year freeze to Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates.
In a statement to the House of Commons today, Will Quince, minister of welfare delivery, revealed that the government would be submitting a bill to parliament this afternoon legislating that after 1 April rates will be raised in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate, which is around 1.5%.
The government has said that the end to the freeze will impact 900,000 claimants and will see the amount of housing benefit received by claimants rise by £10 per month on average.
The move comes after the government announced in November that it would be ending the freeze to the majority of working-age benefits and increasing these in line with CPI. These included for those claimants on Universal Credit and other legacy benefits such Jobseeker’s Allowance and child benefit.
However, any action to unfreeze LHA rates was not mentioned as part of these changes.
LHA rates are used to calculate the level of housing benefit tenants renting from private landlords should receive to help with housing costs.
A freeze on LHA rates was introduced in 2016 by then-chancellor George Osborne, replacing the existing regime which saw LHA rates broadly cover the cheapest third of rents within the government’s ‘broad rental market areas’.
However, as rents have increased over the years, so has the disparity between what claimants receive in housing benefit and the amount they have to pay towards rent.
A recent report by the Chartered Institute of Housing found that in 60% of areas in England, the LHA rate would cover only the lowest 15% of rents in a given area.
This has led to increased pressure on the government from housing charities and the sector to scrap the freeze because it was driving homelessness across the country.
The government has confirmed that housing benefit payments will increase automatically, and tenants will not need to apply to receive the extra cash.
Last week there was a wave of reports highlighting just how badly the LHA rate freeze was impacting tenants.
On Monday, housing charity Crisis revealed that families were having to give up at least a quarter of the national average weekly food shop in 70 of the country’s 152 ‘broad rental market areas’.
On Wednesday, a report by the Scottish government revealed that Scottish households were losing out on an average of £64 per week because of the LHA rate cap.
Mr Quince said: “This government is levelling up opportunity across the UK, and this will be a welcome increase for around 900,000 people as we provide more money to help pay for housing.
“We are committed to tackling all forms of homelessness – ending the freeze on housing benefits is just one part of achieving this.
“We have announced an additional £263m to help councils provide better support to homeless people, and importantly, prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.
“We will continue to work with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and others across government, to find ways to support the cost of living in the rented sector.”