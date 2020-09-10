Government’s ownership focus completely misses the real need in the market and the economy
Comment10/09/20by Brendan Sarsfield
The new Affordable Homes Programme won’t change a bleak picture of fewer new social homes and declining relets at the same time as growing waiting lists and a huge increase in temporary accommodation. The focus remains elsewhere despite consistent growth in the PRS and homeownership levels holding steady. This has to change, argues Brendan Sarsfield
