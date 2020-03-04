Greater Manchester in talks to create ‘devolved strategic partnership’ with Homes England

As laid out in its housing strategy implementation plan, the GMCA said a strategic-partnership approach would “fairly allocate housing investment and give Greater Manchester local control of funding to accelerate the delivery of new homes to meet our housing needs”.

According to the plan, the new strategic relationship with Homes England would see them set a shared objective of 50,000 additional affordable homes.

It is not yet clear what the nature of the proposed strategic partnership will be.

In London, mayor Sadiq Khan has currently secured more then £4.8bn to build at least 116,000 affordable homes from March 2022. However, this funding does not come from Homes England and means London is usually excluded from Homes England’s grant programmes.

Homes England also runs a strategic partnership programme with a number of large housing associations. Under this model, select landlords are given a lump sum of grant in order to fund their pipeline, rather than receiving funding on a scheme-by-scheme basis.