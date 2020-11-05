Grenfell cladding and insulation firms engaged in 'sinister' attempts to undermine regulations, inquiry hears

In May 2005, Ms Barwise said, Kingspan carried out a large-scale test on a cladding system involving its flagship product, K15. This was just months before a change to building guidance would permit this testing route to allow insulation to be used on high rise buildings.

She said that while the firm was not aware the product was being used on Grenfell “its actions over a prolonged period were designed to give the impression that the 2005 test proved K15 could be safely used over 18m”.

But, she said, this test was “wholly invalid”. She said it employed fire barriers made from steel and graphite which were not commercially available and were of “phenomenal efficacy”, preventing flames spreading over the top of the rig and failing the test.

Moreover, she said the chemical composition of K15 was significantly changed in 2006 and when a new test was run on the new product in 2007, its own observers referred to a “raging inferno”.

The Building Research Establishment, where the test was carried out, were said to have made clear “that in fact the K15 was fully involved in the fire and continued to burn after the heat source was extinguished”.

She said a successful test in 2014 was irrelevant as it used a system which only applied to steel frame construction.

From 2014, much wider use of combustible insulation was adopted via the process of desktop studies – assessments by fire professionals in lieu of actual tests. This was on the basis of guidance produced by industry body the Building Control Alliance, with the support of the National House Building Council (NHBC), through its Technical Note 18.

Ms Barwise said Kingspan pushed for this guidance to be created. “It is now clear that Kingspan was actively involved in the drafting of both pieces of guidance, as internal email exchanges show,” she said. “Kingspan was, in its own words, ‘slowly educating the NHBC and working with them to produce BCA Technical Note 18 that promotes BS8414’ and desktops.”

The company also obtained “Class 0” certificates for K15 from the British Board of Agrement (BBA), which she says were only relevant to the “foil face” of the insulation board, not the whole product.

This testing was described in internal emails as “a bit of a cheat” and “complete spin”, and Ms Barwise said Kingspan’s dealings with the BBA – which provides respected certification for construction products and is widely trusted in the UK market – “reflect a complete lack of candour on Kingspan’s part”.

She also said a certificate from Local Authority Building Control (LABC) describing the product as ‘limited combustibility’ was “simply wrong and indefensible”.

The test on K15 has been withdrawn, the inquiry revealed this morning, a move which could have enormous ramifications for the building industry, where the product has been very widely used.

She said that since Grenfell, Kingspan has been “trumpeting itself as a paragon of [Dame Judith] Hackitt motivated virtue” and said the firm’s “unrepentant arrogance is truly chilling”.

Kingspan and the BBA will give opening statements later today, while the BRE will give its statement on Monday.