Grenfell cladding and insulation firms engaged in ‘sinister’ attempts to undermine regulations, inquiry hears

In May 2005, Ms Barwise explained today, Kingspan carried out a large-scale test on a cladding system involving its flagship product: K15. This was just months before a change to building guidance would permit this testing route to allow insulation to be used on high-rise buildings.

She said that while the firm was not aware the product was being used on Grenfell Tower, “its actions over a prolonged period were designed to give the impression that the 2005 test proved K15 could be safely used over 18m”.

But, Ms Barwise said, this test was “wholly invalid”. She said it employed fire barriers made from steel and graphite which were not commercially available and were of “phenomenal efficacy”, preventing flames spreading over the top of the rig and failing the test.

Moreover, she said the chemical composition of K15 was significantly changed in 2006 and when a new test was run on the new product in 2007, its own observers referred to a “raging inferno”.

The Building Research Establishment (BRE), where the test was carried out, were said to have made clear “that in fact the K15 was fully involved in the fire and continued to burn after the heat source was extinguished”.

Ms Barwise said a successful test in 2014 was irrelevant as it used a system which only applied to steel-frame construction.

From 2014, much wider use of combustible insulation was adopted via the process of desktop studies – assessments by fire professionals in lieu of actual tests. This was on the basis of guidance produced by industry body the BCA, with the support of the NHBC, through its Technical Note 18.

Ms Barwise said Kingspan pushed for this guidance to be created. “It is now clear that Kingspan was actively involved in the drafting of both pieces of guidance, as internal email exchanges show,” she said. “Kingspan was, in its own words, ‘slowly educating the NHBC and working with them to produce BCA Technical Note 18 that promotes BS 8414’ and desktops.”

The company also obtained “Class 0” certificates for K15 from the British Board of Agrement (BBA), which she says were only relevant to the “foil face” of the insulation board, not the whole product.

This testing was described in internal emails as “a bit of a cheat” and “complete spin”, and Ms Barwise said Kingspan’s dealings with the BBA – which provides respected certification for construction products and is widely trusted in the UK market – “reflect a complete lack of candour on Kingspan’s part”.

Later in the day, David Sawtell, representing the BBA, told the inquiry that the body had been informed by Kingspan on 30 October 2020 that it was removing the three BS8414 test reports.

She also said a certificate from Local Authority Building Control (LABC) describing the product as ‘limited combustibility’ was “simply wrong and indefensible”.

The test on K15 has been withdrawn, the inquiry revealed this morning, a move which could have enormous ramifications for the building industry, where the product has been very widely used.

She said that since Grenfell, Kingspan has been “trumpeting itself as a paragon of [Dame Judith] Hackitt motivated virtue” and said the firm’s “unrepentant arrogance is truly chilling”.

In its opening statement, Geriant Webb QC, appearing for Kingspan said the company had discovered "important shortcomings" in its "processes and procedures" for three tests, one in 2005 and two in 2014.

However he added: "Further testing in 2015, 2016 and since the fire has supported and validated the performance claims made historically in respect of those three earlier tests and the company is confident therefore that at the time of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment these shortcomings did not impact the safety of any cladding system incorporating K15 which relied upon those three BS8414 tests."

Nonetheless, he offered "full apology" for the discrepencies.

Regarding the 2007 test cited by Ms Barwise, he claimed a test using the same cladding product with a non-combustible insulation had also failed.

And he told the inquiry that Kingspan did not know any of its product had been used on Grenfell Tower until after the fire, but that government testing "strongly indicates" that the cladding used in the refurbishment was not safe regardless of what insulation was placed behind it.

Defending the role of large-scale testing, Mr Webb added: "It's appreciated that opinion may be divided on this issue but Kingspan Insulation believes that one of the lessons to be learned from this tragedy is that it is inherently safer to test any particular cladding system as a whole rather than to assume it to be safe because each component has passed, or has apparently passed. some smaller scale test."

The BRE will give its statement on Monday.