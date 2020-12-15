Grenfell cladding company witnesses refuse to attend inquiry despite assurance from French government

In opening statements for the current modules, survivors lawyers revealed shocking internal Arconic emails which appear to show senior members of the firm became aware of the dangers of the product in 2005, but hid this from the market and certifiers.

One email, sent by Mr Wehrle in 2015 said: “PE is dangerous on facades, and everything should be transferred to [fire resistant] as a matter of urgency.

“This opinion is technical and anti-commercial, it seems.”

“For the moment, even if we know that PE material in cassette has a bad behaviour exposed to fire, we can still work with national regulations who are not as restrictive,” Mr Wehrle wrote in a report in 2011.

The three witnesses had declined to attend due to the effect of French legislation known as the ‘French blocking statute’ which makes disclosing commercial information to a court in a foreign jurisdiction a criminal offence.

The inquiry had asked the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to intervene to gain an assurance from the French government that this law would not be engaged should the witnesses attend.

In a letter sent last Monday - also seen by Inside Housing - the embassy wrote to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office saying French government did not have the power to disapply the law, and that interpretation of criminal laws was a matter for French regions.

However, it added: “The French authorities share the British authorities’ desire for full light to be shed on that tragic fire...

“It has emerged from analyses conducted by the French administration that… the inquiry does not appear to fall under the scope of [the relevant passage] of the aforementioned act.

“Consequently the French authorities do not share the position that the blocking statute constitutes an obstacle to the examination of Arconic’s employees before the inquiry. The company has been informed of that position.”

Addressing the proposed non-attendance in his opening statement, Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry, said there is “no legal mechanism” to serve a notice on witnesses based outside the UK to compel them to attend the inquiry.

“In the end, if Arconic and its witnesses seek to stand on their strict legal rights and refuse to come to give evidence, that is a matter for them,” he said. “They may find that the [bereaved and survivors], other core participants, and indeed the public generally take a dim view of their conduct regardless of the legalities.

“Doubtless Arconic will have considered the impact of its witnesses’ refusal to give evidence on how they are viewed in the world beyond this inquiry, and in particular by the markets, both for their own products and the financial markets.”

He said if they did not attend, the inquiry would present the evidence they would have been questioned on in their absence.

An Arconic spokesperson said: “AAP SAS [the French subsidiary of Arconic] has fully cooperated with the authorities and the inquiry at all times. The three individuals who have declined to participate in the Inquiry have taken the advice of separate counsel and AAP SAS does not have any influence on those decisions. The three witnesses who are represented by the company’s counsel are prepared to provide evidence including Claude Schmidt, AAP SAS’s corporate representative.”

This week the firm was also named one of America’s most responsible businesses by the publication Newsweek.

The firm has argued its cladding was “misused” on the tower in a way that was “entirely peculiar to Grenfell” and “could not have been predicted”.

He said the specific design involved “numerous departures from building regulations” and that the product was “capable of being used safely if adequate safety measures are designed”.