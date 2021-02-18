Grenfell cladding firm president accepts staff ‘lied’ and ‘misled’ customers about fire performance

Claude Schmidt, president of AAP SAS, the French-arm of American multinational company Arconic, was today asked to account for emails which acknowledged the firm was “not clean” and said failed fire tests on the cladding product used on Grenfell must be kept “VERY CONFIDENTIAL”.

The inquiry has already heard that testing from 2005 showed the panels obtained a reasonably high ‘Euroclass B’ rating when fixed to a wall with rivets, but burnt 10 times as fiercely and failed “spectacularly” when bent into ‘cassette’ shapes and hung from the wall on rails.

This result was confirmed in 2011, when repeats on the cassette system - as used on Grenfell Tower - saw it first obtain an ‘F’ and then ‘E’ grade.

But the firm disclosed none of this testing to the market or to product certifiers. The inquiry heard claims earlier this week that it had dismissed the 2005 test as merely a “rogue result”.