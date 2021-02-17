Grenfell cladding firm told 'misleading half truth' in concealing fire test failure, president admits

Arconic obtained a certificate from the British Board of Agrèment (BBA) which said its Reynobond PE 55 panels had “achieved a classification” of Class B under European standards.

In fact, this classification had only been obtained by the panel when it was attached to a wall using rivets, and a further test on the product when bent into a cassette shape and hung from rails had failed so seriously it did not receive a classification at all.

The inquiry saw reports yesterday that the panels burnt ten times as fiercely and released seven times as much heat when bent in this way, with the failure described as “spectacular” by counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett.

But Claude Schmidt, president of the French-arm of the company since 2007, today accepted that this latter test had never been provided to the BBA - despite its certificate appearing to cover both means of attaching the panel.

The panels were bent into a cassette shape when they were installed on Grenfell Tower.