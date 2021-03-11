Grenfell cladding firm used 'hard tactics' in obtaining certificate for product, inquiry hears

The British Board of Agrement certificate is a crucially important document in understanding why the highly combustible cladding panels were used on Grenfell Tower.

It was provided to the team who refurbished the building and several witnesses have said it assured them the panels had a ‘Class 0’ rating - meaning it could be used on a high rise.

The certificate said the Reynobond 55 cladding panels - available with either a polyethylene or fire retardant core - “may be regarded as having a Class 0 surface”.

It said this was based on two European tests in which both the polyethylene-cored and fire retardant panels had obtained a class ‘B’, and tests to English standard on the fire retardant version only which had resulted in a ‘Class 0’ rating.

But these European tests were both on panels fixed to a wall with rivets. When tested in the other possible means of fixing them (bent them into cassettes and hung from rails) they had burned catastrophically and achieved a Class E. Arconic did not share this test result with the BBA despite it having been carried out three years before the certificate was issued.

The certificate did not make it clear that tests had only been carried out on the riveted panels, and contained a diagram showing both rivet and cassette fixings.

It also said that the tests had been carried out on grey/green and gold coloured panels and specifically noted that other colours may not achieve the same rating. The panels used on Grenfell Tower were smoke silver.