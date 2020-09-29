Grenfell cladding installers paid to 'look busy', invoice reveals

Appearing before the inquiry Grahame Berry, director of cladding installer Osborne Berry, admitted that he and colleagues received the fee for a day in which they did no work on the building.

Counsel to the inquiry, Kate Grange, presented an invoice from Osborne Berry to contractors Harley Facades which read “8 men no work for 1 day machines up in air to look like working”, the bill for which was £880.

Asked to explain the invoice, Mr Berry said: “I think that was a time when we had no material on site for that day or so and Rydon [contractors] had a client meeting with potential clients for another building.

“So Harley asked us to be up in the air to look like we were working, to look like a normal building site, rather than people sat downstairs just doing nothing.”