Grenfell cladding installers paid to 'look busy', invoice reveals

The building firm which installed the cladding system on Grenfell Tower was paid £880 to spend a day pretending to work, the inquiry into the fire heard today.
Appearing before the inquiry Grahame Berry, director of cladding installer Osborne Berry, admitted that he and colleagues received the fee for a day in which they did no work on the building.
Counsel to the inquiry, Kate Grange, presented an invoice from Osborne Berry to contractors Harley Facades which read “8 men no work for 1 day machines up in air to look like working”, the bill for which was £880.
Asked to explain the invoice, Mr Berry said: “I think that was a time when we had no material on site for that day or so and Rydon [contractors] had a client meeting with potential clients for another building.
“So Harley asked us to be up in the air to look like we were working, to look like a normal building site, rather than people sat downstairs just doing nothing.”
The invoice also revealed further charges for days where the Osborne Berry directors, Mike Osborne [also known as Taff] and Grahame Berry [Bez], had no work.
It read: “Bez and Taff no work for 1 day…£360”. Mr Berry also charged £142 for another half day.
Mr Berry confirmed at Harley’s request eight workers spent an entire day up the mast-climbers around the building to appear busy.
As with his partner Mr Osborne who appeared before the inquiry yesterday, Mr Berry was shown images of poorly installed cavity barriers and described the workmanship as “unacceptable”. He admitted that he had never installed cavity barriers around windows before.
Cavity barriers were required around windows, but were not installed at Grenfell. Experts have said this made it easier for the fire to break out of the flat where it started and back in to flats higher up the building as it ripped through the combustible cladding.
Mr Berry also denied allegations that he indulged in inappropriate behaviour including banging on windows to scare animals inside flats, telling residents the cladding was installed incorrectly and displaying a disregard for health and safety.
These allegations were made in an email to Harley from Rydon’s project manager Simon O’Connor.
Following Mr Berry was Mark Dixon, director of SD Plastering (SDP), the firm that installed the windows on Grenfell Tower who said that he expected other contractors working on the tower to have checked compliance, as SDP had joined the project late.
Mr Dixon said that guidance on refurbishment projects is “quite hazy” and he assumed that the chain of command, including Harley Facades and Rydon had satisfied themselves that they were compliant with various regulations.
He told the inquiry: “What I actually assumed that the process had already been done, that the strategy was achieved, which means everybody knew exactly what was required, where it was required and the safety to ensure that nothing is missed is that site management team, building control officer and Studio E [architects on the project] have the ability to sign those off and say ‘we are happy with what’s being done.’”
He subsequently admitted that he had not considered the fire performance of insulation materials installed around the windows and that he was unaware of guidance that required insulation to be of ‘limited combustibility’.
The inquiry continues
