Grenfell cladding sales manager sat on report showing panels failed safety tests, inquiry hears

Giving a second day of evidence, Deborah French, former UK sales manager for the manufacturing giant, was probed on the role she played in highly flammable plastic-filled Reynobond PE panels ending up on the North Kensington block.

It emerged that in early February 2014, Claude Wehrle, then technical manager at Arconic, sent colleagues including Ms French a test report which showed Reynobond PE only achieved a fire safety rating of Euroclass E.

Until then, Arconic had been using a 2008 test report to claim that the product met the much higher Euroclass B standard, which was the basis on which the British Board of Agrément (BBA) had issued a certificate stating Reynobond PE “may be regarded” as meeting UK national Class 0.

A classification of Class 0 effectively cleared the product for use on high rises such as Grenfell Tower under English building guidance.

In his email, Mr Wehrle wrote: “The previous ‘B’ class reported done for Reynobond PE in riveted system can no more be used from now.”

But the inquiry heard today that Ms French made no attempt to inform buyers about the update, and sent the by now defunct BBA certificate to cladding sub-contractors working on Grenfell Tower two months later.

Asked by inquiry lead counsel Richard Millett QC if she “just sat on” the new information, Ms French replied: “Yeah, I don’t remember what action I took at the time.”