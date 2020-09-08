Grenfell cladding sub-contractor did not check drawings for compliance

Ray Bailey, founder and managing director of Harley Facades, also told the inquiry today that employees of his firm were not “statutory compliance experts” and that they were reliant on building control inspectors to check that products complied with regulations.

No formal contract was ever signed between Rydon, the lead contractor, and Harley, but it worked under the terms of a ‘letter of intent’ that appeared to make it responsible for ensuring the cladding designs complied with regulations and guidance.

The use of combustible Celotex RS5000 made from a plastic called ‘polyisocyanurate’ was a clear breach of official guidance, which required limited combustibility insulation or evidence from a test of a whole system to justify its use.

Pressed about this, Mr Bailey said: “Celotex made a big, big deal about their product being suitable for buildings above 18m… We not only read the literature we had their technical sales manager in to go through the project, we sent drawings showing the application with the ACM on the building to them and we carried out all possible reasonable [checks].

“And it’s also on the basis that Celotex are produced by Saint Gobain, who are a huge multinational company, and we didn’t believe for a second they would mislead us on this.”

He later added that the firm had “convinced us it complied”.

Celotex is yet to give detailed evidence on its role in the refurbishment, but an opening statement said the “responsibility for the design and construction of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment did not lie with Celotex” and that its “sole role” was as manufacturer and supplier of the insulation.

Asked about why the firm did not raise an issue with designs that did not place cavity barriers above windows – another clear breach of guidance – Mr Bailey said this was not uncommon where there was only one window per flat on the wall.