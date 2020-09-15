Grenfell cladding sub-contractor got 48% discount on combustible insulation

The construction company charged with installing the cladding and insulation on the Grenfell Tower received a 47.5% discount for the Celotex insulation used on the tower, it was revealed today.
As part of evidence presented at the Grenfell inquiry today, an invoice for Harley’s purchase of the Celotex RS5000 insulation used at Grenfell was shown to Daniel Anketell-Jones, the design manager at cladding contractor Harley Facades.
The invoice, which was issued by SIG, a supplier of insulation and specialist construction products, costs the full order of the Celotex RS5000 product as £45,804, with a discount of 47.50% included.
Celotex’s RS5000 product was launched in August 2014 and was marketed as being able to be used on buildings above 18m.
It was the first Celotex insulation product that had passed a test clearing its way for installation on buildings above 18m but should only have been used in combination with non-combustible cement fibre cladding.
Inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick concluded in his phase one report that Celotex RS5000 insulation “more likely than not” contributed to the spread of fire up the building on 14 June 2017.
When asked by counsel Kate Grange if he was aware of any discount for this form of insulation, Mr Anketell-Jones answered no. He was also unable tell the inquiry whether this was a discount that had come from Celotex through SIG.
Ms Grange asked whether the reason Harley promoted the RS5000 product to use on Grenfell was because "you would receive a very significant discount".
He said: “I wasn’t aware of it. The only reasons that RS5000 would have been put forward on any project were that we being told we told it was appropriate to use [on buildings above] above 18m and was one of the few insulation products that was capable of achieving high performance requirements, and that would have been sent to architects and building control for approval.”
The inquiry was also shown a reply by Terry Ashton, senior fire engineer for consultancy firm Exova, to a formal requested for information from Harley to know the extent of horizontal fire breaks required within the cladding areas.
The inquiry has discussed these emails at length during Mr Ashton’s evidence, but Ms Grange grilled Mr Anketell-Jones on his understanding of a response for Mr Ashton regarding the ’Class 0’ classification of the insulation.
This rating - despite being prominently advertised by Celotex - is irrelevant with regard to insulation on high rises which is required to meet the tougher standard of ’limited combustibility’.
Mr Ashton did not spell this out, but did warn that even if the insulation is class 0, it is not necessarily non-combustible and that some class 0 products will burn when exposed to a fully developed fire.
Mr Anketell-Jones said he did not understand the differences between the classifications and it didn’t cause him to reconsider the use of RS500 at Grenfell, because he was under the impression that the architect and fire engineer had already approved the Celotex product.
He also confirmed that he did not raise the potential combustibility of the insulation with anyone at Rydon or Studio E or Exova and that he didn’t take any steps after Mr Ashton’s email to check whether the insulation was compliant.
He added: “As far as I was concerned it had already been checked for compliance by people who understood it far better than me.”
The inquiry continues.
