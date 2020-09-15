Grenfell cladding sub-contractor got 48% discount on combustible insulation

As part of evidence presented at the Grenfell inquiry today, an invoice for Harley’s purchase of the Celotex RS5000 insulation used at Grenfell was shown to Daniel Anketell-Jones, the design manager at cladding contractor Harley Facades.

The invoice, which was issued by SIG, a supplier of insulation and specialist construction products, costs the full order of the Celotex RS5000 product as £45,804, with a discount of 47.50% included.

Celotex’s RS5000 product was launched in August 2014 and was marketed as being able to be used on buildings above 18m.

It was the first Celotex insulation product that had passed a test clearing its way for installation on buildings above 18m but should only have been used in combination with non-combustible cement fibre cladding.

Inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick concluded in his phase one report that Celotex RS5000 insulation “more likely than not” contributed to the spread of fire up the building on 14 June 2017.

When asked by counsel Kate Grange if he was aware of any discount for this form of insulation, Mr Anketell-Jones answered no. He was also unable tell the inquiry whether this was a discount that had come from Celotex through SIG.