Grenfell cladding subcontractor did not check drawings for compliance

"Is it right that Harley preceded on the assumption that Studio E had checked the drawings and satisfied themselves that they complied," asked Mr Millett.

"Yes," replied Mr Bailey.

"So nobody at Harley checked the drawings for statutory compliance?"

"I think that’s a bit harsh, but yes," he replied.

He said that any further checks would be done by building control inspectors at the council. Harley did not run any specific checks itself to ensure the materials complied.

“Are you telling us that even though Harley is a specialist contractor with a lot of experience particularly in relation to overcladding high rises you nonetheless relied on building control to check whether the products complied with the statutory requirements?” asked Richard Millett, counsel for the inquiry.

“We are not statutory compliance experts. So when we have a doubt about how something is done we seek guidance and building control are the experts on compliance,” he replied.

In the afternoon session, Mr Bailey was pressed on the selection of Reynobond aluminium composite material panels with a polyethylene core made by multinational company Arconic.

The inquiry heard how he had met with architects from Studio E in September 2013 to discuss the project before being formally appointed.

The firm then produced a budget spreadsheet which indicated the cost of various cladding options, all of them Reynobond.

Mr Bailey said he was only loosely aware that a version of the Reynobond product with a less combustible core was available at a price of only £1 per square metre more expensive.

He said the existence of a certificate from certifier the British Board of Agrement (BBA) confirming both products had a Class 0 rating convinced him they were compliant and in line with requirements in government regulations.

Mr Bailey was shown an email, first released by the inquiry in the first week of evidence, which showed Arconic’s sales manager Deborah French telling its approved fabricators - who cut and sold the product - in 2013 that “we can control and understand what core is being used in all projects due to the controlled supply chain we have”.

The email was in relation to fires involving ACM in the Middle East, and Mr Bailey said he was “shocked” to read it. “None of that has been fed down to us,” he said.

He earlier insisted he had no knowledge of these fires, despite coverage in the British media.

Mr Bailey also explained that the company which orginally took on the work, Harley Curtain Wall, went into administration in September 2015 before the completion of the project. The work was passed over to a dormant company also owned by Mr Bailey called Harley Facades.

The inquiry continues with more evidence from Mr Bailey tomorrow.