Grenfell contractor 'shocked' by lack of cavity barriers

The contractor responsible for fitting the cladding system to Grenfell Tower has said he was “shocked” by the lack of vertical cavity barriers installed on the building, the Inquiry has heard.
Mike Osborne, director at Osborne Berry, the firm that fitted the dangerous ACM panels to Grenfell Tower, could not explain missing why there were missing fire breaks on the tower and admitted that poor workmanship had led to inadequate installation.
Kate Grange, counsel to the inquiry, told the inquiry that no vertical cavity barriers, used to slow the spread of fire, were found on the tower after the fire.
Asked to explain the absence of these barriers, Mr Osborne, said: “I can’t, because I know they definitely use a full fill [vertical] barrier.”
Mr Osborne told the inquiry that he had seen vertical barriers on site adding: “I am shocked that they weren’t installed”.
Ms Grange highlighted old procurement documents which showed these vertical cavity barriers had been ordered but also noted that a BRE investigation could not find evidence that they were used.
“As far as I’m aware they were on the tower because I fitted them myself. I know they were onsite because I unloaded them off the lorry,” Mr Osborne said.
Ms Grange presented Mr Osborne with photographs from the tower which showed horizontal cavity barriers which had been installed vertically.
Asked how this happened, Mr Osborne said: “I can’t answer that question, it’s bugged me for a long time but I never saw that.”
He admitted to poor workmanship around the cavity barriers which were found to have been installed back to front and with roughly cut edges, allowing for air – and therefore fire - to travel freely between compartments.
Asked if he had ever installed cavity barriers around windows before Grenfell Tower Mr Osborne said: “Not that I can remember”.
Mr Osborne was also forced to answer questions about accusations of inappropriate behaviour of his colleague Grahame Berry who had been accused of banging windows of flats to scare pets and telling residents that the cladding had been installed the wrong way round.
“I have known Grahame for 35 years and this is not something he would do,” he told the inquiry.
The inquiry continues tomorrow with evidence from Mr Berry.
