Grenfell council housing lead says he ‘does not know’ of anything he could have done differently

Rock Feilding-Mellen, the former deputy leader and cabinet member for housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), completed his evidence to the inquiry today.

He accepted that he had based his belief that fire safety was being properly dealt with in the borough’s housing stock on assumptions, despite specific London Fire Brigade guidance warning against this approach.

But asked what he would change about his actions in the events leading up to the disaster, which killed 72 people, he said: “Based on the information I had and given what I considered my roles to be, I really don’t know what I could have done differently.”

He added that he did wish “from the bottom of my heart” that things had been done differently and said he would accept any findings from the inquiry about what he or the council could have done.

“I know that the sorrow and the pain that I have experienced over the last four years, is nothing compared to what must be unbearable grief, that those who lost their loved ones have had to suffer,” he said.