Grenfell fire engineer did not raise cladding concerns despite being emailed drawings and specifications

September 2014

Neil Crawford, the architect working on the designs at this stage, emailed Mr Ashton asking for advice on the positioning of cavity barriers within the cladding system, along with line drawings of the proposed system. Mr Ashton responded to say that if combustible insulation was being proposed, cavity barriers would be required “as shown on your drawing”.

He accepted under cross-examination today, however, that he was that aware cavity barriers were required regardless of the combustibility of the insulation, and that combustible insulation was in fact banned for high rises unless supported by test evidence.

Asked why he did not communicate this to Mr Crawford, he said: “I didn’t think that was my job at this stage in the process… If this issue had come up when I was a fully paid-up member of the design team then all of these things would be discussed in much more detail. I’m being asked to comment on things when we had left the design team and on bites of information, not the full picture.”

Mr Crawford then responded to Mr Ashton’s email, saying that the insulation was ‘Class 0’ rated – attaching a data sheet describing it – and asking Mr Ashton to confirm if it was “acceptable”.

Mr Ashton said he had not opened the attachment to view the email, and again insisted that he did not need to provide detailed advice because he was not part of the formal design team.

He also denied an allegation made in Mr Crawford’s testimony that the pair had exchanged a telephone conversation around this time where he had “fairly emphatically” indicated that the materials complied with the regulations. Mr Ashton flatly denied that such a conversation had taken place.

March 2015

Mr Ashton’s next major involvement came amid a debate between the design team and the council’s building control inspector over whether the cladding system required fire barriers offering two-hour or 90-minute protection.

These emails included a specification note describing the cladding panels as “aluminium composite material” and a reference to “rainscreen aluminium cassettes”. He said the switch from zinc, as originally proposed, “did not register”.

Asked by Mr Crawford why the issue of cavity barriers had not been addressed in the fire strategy he had written, Mr Ashton replied that it “isn’t something that would necessarily form part of the fire strategy”, adding that “it’s difficult to see how a fire stop would stay in place in the event of a fire where external flaming occurred as this would cause the zinc cladding to fail”.

When Ms Grange asked why he did not revise his fire strategy at this point and “advise Studio E that they needed full and proper advice concerning the risk posed by the overcladding”, he explained that he believed the risk was only cladding falling off, not spreading up the tower, and that this was normal.

Asked why he did not raise the issue of the incomplete advice in the fire strategy, he said: “I was more focused on the specific question in the email, which wasn’t to do with the external wall construction, it was to do with components of it.”