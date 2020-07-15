Grenfell Inquiry has ‘no expertise in community relations or social housing’ as it seeks third panellist

The document, seen by Inisde Housing, spells out that while it has legal and architectural expertise, it is missing knowledge of these areas – which will become increasingly relevant as the inquiry progresses.

For the inquiry’s second phase, its chair, retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick, is supposed to consider the evidence and deliver the final report as part of a three-person panel.

But following the resignation of the intended third panel member ahead of the inquiry beginning in January, one chair remains vacant and efforts to find a candidate to fill it have so far proved unsuccessful.

The document detailing the role was sent out to potential candidates by recruitment firm Perrett Laver on behalf of the Cabinet Office, which is managing the recruitment.