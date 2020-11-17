Grenfell insulation firm 'intentionally, dishonestly' secured certificate saying product could be used on tall buildings

The company which sold the combustible insulation for use on Grenfell Tower “intentionally and dishonestly” misled a building control body into issuing a certificate which helped secure its use on the tower, the inquiry heard today.
Following revelations yesterday regarding Celotex’s “manipulation” of an official large-scale test to secure a pass for its RS5000 product, Jonathan Roper, former product manager, was asked today about a certificate from Local Authority Building Control (LABC) which confirmed it could be used on high rises.
He explained that the firm was seeking to replicate its rival Kingspan, which had an LABC certificate for its K15 insulation product which helped it win lucrative jobs on high rise buildings.
When Mr Roper contacted LABC in January 2014 to enquire how Kingspan had been awarded this certificate, David Ewing, technical sales director at LABC, told him: “As the board [K15] is described as Class 0 it can be termed a material of limited combustibility and… suitable for use within the wall construction even at heights above 18m.”
But this was in fact a serious error: Class 0 and limited combustibility are entirely different fire tests and many Class 0 products could never obtain a limited combustibility rating. Mr Roper was aware of this, but did not alert Mr Ewing.
LABC is a representative body for building control officers but also runs a commercial operation which involves certifying products.
“Were you not concerned that the LABC had confused Class 0 and limited combustibility at a pretty fundamental level,” asked Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry.
Asked why he did not say anything about this, Mr Roper replied: “I think it was viewed as advantageous not to.”
“You decided not to challenge him on his misunderstanding, but to go along with it and to capitalize on it… you were looking to reinforce that misunderstanding to obtain an LABC certificate for RS5000?” asked Mr Millett.
“Yes,” replied Mr Roper.
Mr Roper then emailed LABC some suggested wording for the certificate which included the claim that it could be used “with a variety of cladding systems” and that its test pass meant it is “therefore acceptable for use in buildings above 18m in height”.
This was wrong – the use of the insulation was in fact strictly limited to the material it had been tested with, a 12mm cement fibre cladding panel. But the LABC copy and pasted this wording whole sale into its certificate – even including a typo in Mr Roper’s email.
This wording was in Celotex’s marketing material but would now have apparently official backing.
“Instead of it being dismissed as just sales talk it was now going to go into an official looking document that would have a profound impact on how building control officers would view its suitability for buildings above 18m?” asked Mr Millet. Mr Roper accepted this.
He also accepted that doing this “ran the risk of misleading customers and building control officers” and that this was “intentional, deliberate and dishonest”.
The LABC certificate was provided by Celotex to Harley Facades – the subcontractor which purchased it for use on Grenfell Tower. John Hoban, the building control officer who signed the tower off as compliant, also said in evidence that he had viewed the certificate.
Yesterday, the inquiry had heard Mr Roper’s evidence that he had assisted in manipulating the test pass by including additional fire resisting boards in the rig on which it was tested, and then removing reference to them from marketing material.
Today Mr Roper also revealed that the gaps between the cladding panels were reduced from the 10mm gaps shown on drawings, in order to reduce the chance of flames getting to the insulation.
“"Was the intention to falsify the drawings to show 10mm gaps where there were none?" asked Mr Millett.
"Yes," replied Mr Roper.
Later the inquiry heard that the firm was also manipulating testing surrounding the insulation performance of its products.
A strategy document was shown which said four to six measurements of thermal performance were taken per day but quality control would only log those which fell within an acceptable range, in order to present a lower ‘Lamba value’ than the boards were actually achieving.
The document said 40% to 50% of tests fell outside this range and keeping these tests off the system represented “a high degree of data management and manipulation” and warned it “could be identified by an auditor if they followed the process trail”.
Mr Roper was followed by his manager Paul Evans in the afternoon session. In his witness statement, he explained how Celotex was owned by a private equity firm AAC Capital when he joined and the intention was to sell it.
“The drive for profit making and increasing the company’s share price had been systemic in Celotex’s culture for some time,” he said. The company was sold to giant materials company Saint Gobain in 2013, triggering the hunt for new products which could be used above 18m.
A spreadsheet was created of the lost opportunities where the firm missed out on sales to Kingspan because it could not be used above 18m.
During his evidence, Mr Evans flatly denied having any knowledge of the decision to use additional fire barriers in the test – despite two other Celotex witnesses, including Mr Roper, saying he was involved in the decision.
After being shown a slideshow which Mr Roper produced – but claims Mr Evans presented – which referred specifically to the use of the boards, he changed his evidence to say that the use of the panels “did not resonate” with him and that he “did not know why” they had been used.
Mr Evans continues giving evidence tomorrow.
