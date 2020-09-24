Grenfell insulation selected without 'basic' fire checks to meet 'aspirational' thermal efficiency target

Mr McQuatt earlier explained that he did not believe the high target for insulation would be a problem as the work being carried out to Grenfell was similar to a new build.

“If you were to build a new concrete building you would apply insulation and apply rainscreen [cladding panels]... it was very similar to how you would construct a new build so it didn’t seem crazy or difficult to achieve,” he said.

In emails and documents the target was variously described as “a bit aspirational” and “over the top”. In planning documents, Mr McQuatt called insulation the “top priority” for the refurbishment and said he intended to “far exceed” the requirements of building regulations.

Non-combustible Rockwool insulation was discounted after the team decided that in order to meet the standard, it would become too thick for the cladding system they were planning.

Mr McQuatt was shown calculations from the inquiry’s expert Paul Hyett, which disputed this, showing Rockwool could have come close to the required level within the specified thickness. He said he did not disagree with Mr Hyett’s conclusion and that - as his calculations took into account the impact of thermal brackets - they may have in fact been “more accurate”.

After discounting Rockwool, Mr McQuatt then researched thinner alternatives available from plastic insulation manufacturers.

He arrived at Celotex FR5000 having been unable to log-in to rival manufacturer Kingspan’s website. He said that if he had been able to log in, he would likely have suggested Kingspan.

Mr McQuatt was shown testimony from Mr Sounes which said he took the recommendation as evidence that the product was suitable for high rises - an inference he said he had not realised Mr Sounes would take.

Asked if he was aware Celotex was combustible he said: “It sounds so silly to say this now but it just never occurred to me in any way that something I could just go on to the website and buy could be so unsafe.”

He said he had seen Celotex used on jobs “again and again and again”, although he accepted that he had not previously worked on a high rise project.

In summer 2014, Celotex would pass a large-scale test clearing its RS5000 product for use on high rise buildings in a specific combination using cement-fibre cladding.

It would market the product as “acceptable for use” on high rise buildings. However, it had not passed this test when Mr McQuatt suggested it for Grenfell.