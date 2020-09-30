Grenfell lawyers warn against leaving inquiry recommendations to ‘languish and gather dust’

“This letter is sent on behalf of all the solicitors firms and counsel listed below. We are a group of lawyers who represent the bereaved, the survivors and the residents engaged in the Inquiry into the Grenfell Tower Fire.

We are taking the unusual step, in common with other groups, nationwide, of drawing attention to the absence of any urgent implementation of the phase 1 Inquiry recommendations published last autumn.

The most urgent and obvious need is the immediate removal of all combustible cladding facades from residential and other buildings.

This is urgent and necessary because:

(a) The Inquiry has no power to implement its own recommendations

(b) The Inquiry in its phase 1 report identified, unequivocally, that the cause of the devastating spread of this fatal fire was ‘the use of combustible materials in the external wall of Grenfell Tower’

(c) It is now over three years since the fire and nearly a year since the report. There are still hundreds of buildings and, more importantly, thousands of occupants at risk

(d) The issue is acute in the private leasehold sector where owners/landlords may be unable to bear the cost and occupiers cannot afford it. This in turn leads to a severe reluctance to identify which buildings need remediation. The issue is no less serious in social housing where tenants must rely on their landlords taking prompt action.

(e) This situation is exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic which restricts the movement of people and especially, as now, confines those in urban areas to their homes. The health and safety risks of fire, combined with Covid19, are severe for people’s physical and mental wellbeing

As lawyers we are deeply conscious of the history of many Inquiry and Inquest recommendations which have been carefully formulated but thereafter have been left to languish and gather dust in a real or digital file.

There are 22 recommendations in the Inquiry’s phase 1 report, the progress of which we intend to monitor closely.

The people living in these blocks are living in fear. Some people living in blocks where the cladding and insulation has not been tested live in fear of the results of those tests. Untested blocks are in limbo and flats near worthless.

Other people live in blocks with waking watches meaning that people walk around to make sure that the block is not on fire. This cannot surely be allowed to continue.

Yours faithfully,

Michael Mansfield QC

Adrian Williamson QC

Sam Stein QC

Allison Munroe QC

Abdul Latif Jinadu

Andrew Dymond

Thalia Maragh

Graham French, Russell-Cooke

Marcia Willis Stewart QC Birnberg Pierce

Emma Wilson, Slater & Gordon

Elizabeth Rebello, Duncan Lewis

Shamik Dutta, Bhatt Murphy

Martin Howe, Howe & Co

Cyrilia Davis Knight, Saunders Law

Andrew Brookes, Anthony Gold

Balvinder Gill, Imran Khan & Partners

James Mullion, Janes solicitors

Arfan Bhatti, Oliver Fisher & Co

Jhangir Mahmood, Bishop Lloyd & Jackson

Róisín Gad el Rab, Hanover Bond Law

Sarah Ricca, Deighton Pierce Glynn

Gary Bromelow, Saunders solicitors