Grenfell management company decided fitting sprinklers was 'too complicated', inquiry hears

The company which managed Grenfell Tower considered the retrofitting of sprinklers in its high rises in the aftermath of a previous deadly tower block fire but never pursued it as doing so would have been "very complicated", the inquiry heard today.
Peter Maddison, former director of assets at the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), was asked about a board meeting in May 2013 when the organisation discussed the recommendations of the inquest into six deaths at a fire in Lakanal House.
These recommendations included an encouragement to fit sprinklers in high rise blocks and a call for government to review building guidance with particular regard to the risk of external fire spread.
Inside Housing has previously been leaked a report from this meeting, which suggested the organisation did not act after it was given a tip off by central government officials that they would not become mandatory.
This report was not shown to Mr Maddison today, but he was asked to explain what action the organisation took in relation to sprinklers.
“I think there was a consideration given to it,” he said. “I think there was a conversation with London Fire Brigade… there was a report back from the fire brigade and it was a very complicated issue which hadn’t been given full consideration in a practical sense: how that could be designed, how that could be delivered and how that could be afforded.”
A briefing note on sprinklers, which was disclosed by the inquiry today, said: “A number of other landlords most notably Southwark have commissioned feasibility studies, however they have confirmed there is no resource to fund this.”
Asked by lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett whether money was a “stumbling block” in this decision, he replied: “I don’t think we ever got as far as how much it would be and some of the other issues around how to do it. There wasn’t a full, considered approach.”
On external fire spread, the KCTMO briefing note said: “Whilst we cannot be sure how [the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG)] will respond to these recommendations it is considered unlikely that they will make existing recommendations more onerous, especially if this requires landlords to undertake significant as yet resourced work.”
The other document, previously leaked to Inside Housing, shows that this went further specifically noting that “initial indications from [the Department for Communities and Local Government] are that these recommendations are unlikely to be taken up” and “will not become mandatory”.
Mr Maddison was asked today whether “it was fair to say that because you didn’t have to do it you didn’t do it”.
“That’s a fair enough thing to say that but it was probably a bit more complicated than that,” said Mr Maddison.
No requirement for retrofitting sprinklers was every introduced by central government and the suggested review of building guidance had not been completed by the time of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Mr Maddison also said today that he was aware of a letter from the London Fire Brigade sent in May 2017 - just weeks before the Grenfell Tower fire - which raised concerns about fire safety in the aftermath of a fire in a high rise in Shepherd’s Bush.
This letter - which has also been previously leaked to Inside Housing - listed risks from combustible materials on external walls and said: “I would therefore strongly urge that you consider this issue as part of the risk assessment process for premises under your control.”
Mr Maddison was not asked about the revelation that he has been withholding diaries relating to the fire, as his solicitors have told him he will need new representation on this point.
He will be asked about this issue at the conclusion of his evidence, which continues tomorrow.
