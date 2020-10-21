Grenfell management company decided fitting sprinklers was 'too complicated', inquiry hears

On external fire spread, the KCTMO briefing note said: “Whilst we cannot be sure how [the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG)] will respond to these recommendations it is considered unlikely that they will make existing recommendations more onerous, especially if this requires landlords to undertake significant as yet resourced work.”

The other document, previously leaked to Inside Housing, shows that this went further specifically noting that “initial indications from [the Department for Communities and Local Government] are that these recommendations are unlikely to be taken up” and “will not become mandatory”.

Mr Maddison was asked today whether “it was fair to say that because you didn’t have to do it you didn’t do it”.

“That’s a fair enough thing to say that but it was probably a bit more complicated than that,” said Mr Maddison.

No requirement for retrofitting sprinklers was every introduced by central government and the suggested review of building guidance had not been completed by the time of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mr Maddison also said today that he was aware of a letter from the London Fire Brigade sent in May 2017 - just weeks before the Grenfell Tower fire - which raised concerns about fire safety in the aftermath of a fire in a high rise in Shepherd’s Bush.

This letter - which has also been previously leaked to Inside Housing - listed risks from combustible materials on external walls and said: “I would therefore strongly urge that you consider this issue as part of the risk assessment process for premises under your control.”

Mr Maddison was not asked about the revelation that he has been withholding diaries relating to the fire, as his solicitors have told him he will need new representation on this point.

He will be asked about this issue at the conclusion of his evidence, which continues tomorrow.