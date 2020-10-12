Grenfell residents branded ‘antagonists’ by KCTMO employee after requesting details of refurbishment

In an internal email, Paul Dunkerton, a former project manager at KCTMO, labelled residents Edward Daffarn and Francis O’Connor the “main antagonists” on the Lancaster West Estate, which is where Grenfell Tower was situated, after Mr Daffarn asked for information about the project’s planning application.

When asked why he described the residents as “antagonists”, Mr Dunkerton said: “My choice of words wasn’t great, but they were more vocal than other residents or leaseholders in the tower.”

Before the Grenfell Tower fire, Mr Daffarn and Mr O’Connor regularly blogged about the building on behalf of the Grenfell Action Group.

Less than a year before the tragedy, the group warned in a blog post entitled KCTMO – Playing With Fire! that “only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord".