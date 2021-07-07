Grenfell smoke dampers sold with 'misleading' testing information, inquiry hears

Devices designed to close the vents in the smoke control system at Grenfell Tower were sold with a “misleading” assurance that they had been successfully tested to prevent smoke leakage, the inquiry into the fire heard today #ukhousing

Dampers are the devices fitted to the front of the vents which open during a fire to allow smoke in when activated but should remain closed on unaffected floors. Their failure would mean the system circulating smoke around the building during the fire instead of clearing it.

It has already heard that the system was a bespoke design which was not compliant with relevant regulations, and utilised ‘dampers’ of “the lowest possible standard”.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has been investigating the design and refurbishment of the smoke control system in the tower over the last week.

Today, Roy Jones, technical director at Gilberts Limited, the firm which sold the dampers, was grilled on the testing and marketing of the products.

He was asked about an October 2011 test on the product, where it failed to meet ‘smoke leakage’ criteria during both the fire test and in ‘ambient’ conditions.

However, a brochure for the product said the dampers had been “the damper has undergone an [official test] for both fire integrity and smoke leakage but has no formal classification”. It did not clarify that the product had, in fact, failed to meet this criteria.

Mr Jones explained that the product was intended for use as a ‘fire damper’ not a ‘smoke damper’ and therefore was not required to meet the standards for smoke leakage.

He said the reference in the brochure was simply intended to explain what tests had been carried out and not to suggest the product had passed or failed.

The same sentence was included in formal quotes given to PSB - the contractor which worked on the refurbishment of the system in the tower and purchased the dampers.

“In light of your evidence and what we see on the page about the test, it’s not right, is it, that it [the damper] lasted for 60 minutes in terms of smoke leakage, is it?” asked counsel to the inquiry Alex Ustych.

“Yes, that’s an error,” said Mr Jones.

“And can you explain how this incorrect information came to be provided in both quotations sent in this case?” asked Mr Ustych.