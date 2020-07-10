Grenfell survivor still waiting for rehousing three years on speaks of ‘nightmare’

A Grenfell Tower survivor who remains in temporary accommodation three years after the fire has spoken out about his “nightmare” and feelings of racial discrimination #ukhousing

Because of ongoing trauma caused by the fire, he wants a home on the ground floor with space for his children to stay with him.

He is one of seven households, out of 201 from the tower, who still remain without a permanent home.

Like all the residents of the building he was then rendered homeless and has been waiting ever since to be rehoused in a permanent home.

Joseph John escaped the burning building from his flat on the second floor, carrying first his infant son and his partner – who had mobility issues – out through a window to escape.

But he said he has not yet received an offer of a suitable property from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), and is not receiving financial support for a child who was born after the fire.

He is currently housed in temporary accommodation with a single exit on the second floor.

He told Inside Housing: “It is a nightmare. A nightmare. They promised to house us in a couple of weeks, but I am still stuck here waiting.

“I have sustained some injuries and dealing with stairs is difficult. I have one exit here so in case of an emergency I would have to go through the window.”

Asked if he felt his race played a role in his treatment, he added: “I will say definitely yes, not just me but a lot of others behind me are suffering but they are frightened to say what they are facing.

“I haven’t been offered [adequate] housing as other people have. Most of my friends are permanently housed right now, most of them were born here.”

Many of the 194 households who have been rehoused are not white, and many were not born in the UK.

However, the rehousing process has been slow and RBKC has previously apologised for its approach to rehousing in the aftermath of the fire.