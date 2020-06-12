Grenfell Tower – three years on

Over the past three years, there have been significant efforts from parts of the construction sector urging the government to extend the restriction on combustible materials to include other buildings such as hotels, hospitals, schools and care homes.

We must now extend these demands to include further evidence-based changes to guidance and independent technical research into a range of areas for both new and existing buildings. To significantly reduce risk and keep people safe when life-threatening events occur, we fundamentally need a strengthened set of building safety regulations.

Architects also need to step up because they play a significant role in shifting the construction sector’s ethical culture towards quality design, procurement and building safety. This mantle has been picked up by the Royal Institute of British Architects, which has now approved the introduction of a mandatory level of health and life safety knowledge, including fire safety, for all chartered architects. This will be tested every five years.

“Expertise and professionalism must drive decision-making – not budgets”

Measures to introduce greater responsibility and competency requirements for professionals must be mirrored in the building and planning processes. This means recognising that expertise and professionalism must drive decision-making – not budgets.

Two pieces of significant legislation are currently progressing – or due to progress this year – through parliament on fire and building safety. Next year, when we mark the fourth anniversary of the fire at Grenfell Tower, I hope that we can look back not in anger, but with pride at what has been achieved.

In 12 months’ time, we should be reviewing a delivered suite of well-researched, clear, strong, useable regulations and a working culture in the construction sector based on the concepts of shared accountability and coherent responsibility. We have 365 days to meet this challenge.

Jane Duncan OBE, chair, RIBA Expert Advisory Group on Fire Safety