Grenfell Tower fire ‘landmark act of discrimination against disabled and vulnerable’, say families’ lawyers

The Grenfell Tower fire was a “landmark act of discrimination against disabled and vulnerable people”, lawyers acting for survivors and bereaved have said #UKhousing

In an opening statement this morning, Stephanie Barwise QC, speaking for one group of the bereaved and survivors, said that the organisations had failed to record any occupancy profile of the residents of their homes, despite statutory obligations to do so.

They also pointed to serious failures covering fire doors, the risk assessment of the tower and the dismissal of resident complaints relating to fire safety. They also said:

In hard-hitting opening statements for the phase of the inquiry examining social housing management today, survivors’ lawyers outlined a failure to identify or plan for residents of the tower who would struggle to evacuate, highlighting that 41% of the vulnerable residents of the tower died.

Danny Friedman QC said the “neglect” of disabled and vulnerable residents made the fire “a landmark act of discrimination against disabled and vulnerable people”.

He said the law “does not appear to be in significant dispute” that identifying people who would struggle to evacuate and planning for them do so was required of social landlords.

But he said the council and KCTMO “now seek cover” for these breaches in the guidance contained in a guide prepared for the Local Government Association in 2011, which suggested this was unnecessary.

This guidance was authored by Colin Todd, who will appear as an expert witness during this module, but Mr Friedman said that Mr Todd’s role in “formulating and perpetuating the offending advice must itself be subject of scrutiny”.

There was also criticism of Mr Stokes’ risk assessments, with lawyers referring to one internal email that said he “sometimes makes statements which are not justified or supported”.

He was said not to have held professional registration (which is not obligatory for fire risk assessors) and Ms Barwise said he had “invented” some qualifications – although she did not expand on how.

It appears that the two key expert witnesses for this module will disagree over his work, with Dr Barbara Lane criticising him and Mr Todd, in the words of Ms Barwise, “at pains to exonerate” his work.

One key issue raised is the advice he gave relating specifically to the cladding. Despite not formally considering the cladding part of his review, he did offer an opinion on it – calling it “fire rated”.

In April 2017, following a fire in Shepherd’s Court that spread via window panels, the London Fire Brigade wrote to councils warning them to check building facades within risk assessments.

Asked about this in May 2017, Mr Stokes responded with a two-paragraph email sent from his mobile phone saying that the cladding “complied with the requirements of building regulations”. He has since admitted not knowing what materials it was comprised of.