Grenfell Tower Inquiry: a recap ahead of the resumption

It has been 17 weeks since the Grenfell Tower Inquiry paused its evidence session. Ahead of its resumption on Monday, Peter Apps provides a short recap of where we are
What’s happening now?
The inquiry’s evidence sessions were halted on 17 March, as the coronavirus outbreak in the UK began to take hold. Consultation with participants about how to resume was then undertaken, with limited attendance hearings selected as the preferred option. The venue in west London has been adapted to make this possible, with the resumption set for Monday.
What stage had we reached?
Phase two of the inquiry remains in its very early stages. We are still in the first of eight ‘modules’ and had only just begun hearing from the second set of witnesses when the inquiry was paused.
The first module is investigating the refurbishment of the tower which saw the deadly cladding system added to the walls, and what the various professionals involved did and didn’t do throughout this project.
The inquiry had heard opening statements from all involved, as well as evidence from the architect which designed the refurbishment, Studio E. It had begun hearing evidence from fire engineer Exova when the hearings were paused.
What have we learned so far?
A lot. The opening week alone provided a deluge of shocking revelations, as the various corporate participants turned on each other in a bid to demonstrate they were not to blame. Internal emails were read out which revealed an apparent knowledge among a number of those involved in installing the cladding that it would “fail in a fire”. Further emails suggested the manufacturer of the cladding products and the insulation were also aware of risks associated with their products.
The opening weeks also painted an unpleasant picture of cost-cutting – or value engineering – pushing the refurbishment in the direction of the cheapest cladding materials available.
The evidence from the architects was revelatory in a variety of ways, but in particular an apparent lack of knowledge of fire safety regulations or the potential risk from cladding products, with the architects far more focused on the aesthetic appearance of the system they were designing. There were also difficult questions about how the firm was appointed, without a formal procurement process.
Finally, the early evidence from the fire engineers showed a draft fire strategy for the building (before its refurbishment) was produced based on a series of assumptions about its safety, made without visiting the building. We will hear from the engineers who wrote a strategy for the refurbishment when we resume. This is an extremely important document, because it indicated the changes would have “no effect on the building in relation to external fire spread”. Exova has argued, correctly, that this statement was made before the extremely combustible aluminium composite material was selected – but lawyers for the survivors say they should still have warned of a potential risk.
What about the application immunity?
Coronavirus is not the only delay to the progress of the inquiry this year. The full month of February was lost due to an 11th-hour application to the Attorney General for ‘immunity’ from some of the corporate participants.
This application was granted, but it does not mean they cannot be prosecuted in relation to the fire. It just means that the evidence they give here cannot form part of the eventual criminal case against them. Views are divided over whether or not this will ultimately make prosecutions easier or harder, an issue we explored here.
During the break in hearings, this immunity was extended to cover ‘legal persons’ ie, actual corporations as well as the people who work for them.
So how long is it all going to take?
The coronavirus delay put hearings on hold for the best part of 17 weeks, in addition to the four lost in February. Evidence was already progressing more slowly than envisioned, in part due to health issues among the witnesses.
The net effect is to have substantially set back the original timescale, under which module one should have completed in April and module two by June. The inquiry was already due to run until May 2021. Even with no further delays, the time lost will push that to around September 2021. After this Sir Martin Moore-Bick will likely need several months to prepare his report.
But with coronavirus still in circulation around the UK, more virus-related delays cannot be ruled out.
The inquiry will be spread across eight modules, with the below timeline set out at the start of the inquiry:
Module one: 27 January to April 2020
Module one will examine the role, acts and omissions of the professionals involved in the refurbishment of the tower from 2012 to its sign-off on 20 July 2016.
Module two: 4 May to mid-June 2020
This section will examine the testing, classification, certification and marketing of key products used in the external wall, particularly the Reynobond PE 55 cladding panels and the polyisocyanurate insulation made by Celotex.
Module three: June to early October 2020
This will involve three topics: first, the complaints made by residents, particularly those relating to fire safety and the quality of the workmanship; second, the compliance with the requirements of the Regulatory Reform Order 2005 by the council, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation and the London Fire Brigade; and finally, active and passive safety measures in the tower. Closing statements for all the first three modules will then follow.
Module four: mid-October to mid-November 2020
This module will assess the performance of local and national government in the immediate aftermath of the fire.
Module five: mid-November 2020 to mid-February 2021
The firefighting operation will be reviewed in more detail in this section, including an analysis of training and the suitability of equipment.
Module six: February 2021 to May 2021
This module will turn the lens on central government, with a focus on the responses to previous incidents and
reports, coroners’ recommendations and things of that nature – including in respect of the building regulations and associated guidance, as well as fires and firefighting.
Module seven: May 2021
One week has been set aside for an assessment of the remaining expert evidence.
Module eight: timetable to be announced
This will assess any remaining evidence, including an attempt to establish how each of the deceased met their deaths. The bereaved and survivors have been invited to make submissions about other matters, which should be considered in this module.
Picture: Jon Enoch
KCTMO: Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the arm’s length management organisation responsible for providing housing management to Grenfell Tower. It was the end client which procured the refurbishment and oversaw it.
Rydon: Main contractor. It won a tender for the ‘design and build’ of the refurbishment project in March 2014, with a contract signed in October. It then held overall responsibility for the work, sub-contracting various elements to more specialist firms.
Celotex: The manufacturer of the RS5000 insulation which formed the majority of the insulation on the tower. The product is made from a combustible plastic called RS5000.
Arconic: A large multinational aluminium company, which manufactured and sold the Reynobond PE 55 cladding panels which were installed on the tower.
RBKC: As well as ultimately owning the tower, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea provided the ‘building control’ function for the refurbishment. This involved providing a completion certificate which effectively signed off the project as compliant with building regulations.
Studio E: Architect – first engaged by KCTMO as the principal designer for the wider refurbishment, it became a sub-contractor following Rydon’s appointment in 2014, working under the standard RIBA terms of business.
Harley: Specialist sub-contractor for the cladding. It was in contract with Studio E before Rydon was appointed, and then struck an agreement with Rydon for the design of the facade works.
Exova Warringtonfire: Fire engineer. Appointed by KCTMO in mid-2012 to provide a fire strategy for the building as it stood and for the refurbishment work. Three versions of the refurbishment version were produced, the last in November 2013. It provided ongoing advice after this point but was not directly engaged by Rydon.
CEP: The fabricator, responsible for cutting the panels into cassettes. CEP was one of a small number of ‘approved’ fabricators which worked closely with Arconic. Also supplied the window frames.
Max Fordham: The engineering consultant which worked for the TMO providing advice on energy strategy and sustainability. It was Max Fordham that identified Celotex insulation as a product which could meet the target insulation performance and was also thin enough to fit the design dimensions.
Kingspan: Produced and sold a smaller amount of combustible K15 insulation which was used on the tower.
Siderise: Produced and sold the cavity barriers.
Aluglaze: Produced and sold the window panels.
Artelia: The construction, design and management co-ordinator, employer’s agent and quantity surveyor, assisting KCTMO with its management of the contract.
Osborne Berry: The building contractor appointed by Harley to fit the cladding and window systems.
Kevin Lamb: An independently outsourced specialist cladding designer which provided Harley with detailed design drawings.
John Rowan and Partners: The clerk of works reporting to the TMO, responsible for site inspection and monitoring.
SD Plastering: A sub-contractor responsible for fitting the window surrounds.
JS Wright: A mechanical and electrical sub-contractor. It will have little involvement in module one.
Curtins Consulting: A structural engineer reporting first to KCTMO and then to Rydon. They will also have little involvement in module one.
