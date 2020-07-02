Grenfell Tower Inquiry: a recap ahead of the resumption

Finally, the early evidence from the fire engineers showed a draft fire strategy for the building (before its refurbishment) was produced based on a series of assumptions about its safety, made without visiting the building. We will hear from the engineers who wrote a strategy for the refurbishment when we resume. This is an extremely important document, because it indicated the changes would have “no effect on the building in relation to external fire spread”. Exova has argued, correctly, that this statement was made before the extremely combustible aluminium composite material was selected – but lawyers for the survivors say they should still have warned of a potential risk.

A more thorough recap of the evidence so far is available here:

What about the application immunity?

Coronavirus is not the only delay to the progress of the inquiry this year. The full month of February was lost due to an 11th-hour application to the Attorney General for ‘immunity’ from some of the corporate participants.

This application was granted, but it does not mean they cannot be prosecuted in relation to the fire. It just means that the evidence they give here cannot form part of the eventual criminal case against them. Views are divided over whether or not this will ultimately make prosecutions easier or harder, an issue we explored here.

During the break in hearings, this immunity was extended to cover ‘legal persons’ ie, actual corporations as well as the people who work for them.

So how long is it all going to take?

The coronavirus delay put hearings on hold for the best part of 17 weeks, in addition to the four lost in February. Evidence was already progressing more slowly than envisioned, in part due to health issues among the witnesses.

The net effect is to have substantially set back the original timescale, under which module one should have completed in April and module two by June. The inquiry was already due to run until May 2021. Even with no further delays, the time lost will push that to around September 2021. After this Sir Martin Moore-Bick will likely need several months to prepare his report.

But with coronavirus still in circulation around the UK, more virus-related delays cannot be ruled out.