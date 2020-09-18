Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 10: ‘As we all know, ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’

As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry entered its tenth week, Jack Simpson recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the refurbishment’s cladding contractor #UKhousing

This week, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry focused on the role of cladding contractor Harley Facades, with some of the key Harley employees involved in the refurbishment of the block being questioned. This included Mike Albiston, Harley’s estimator, Daniel Anketell-Jones, the design manager, and Kevin Lamb, the person responsible for the fabrication of designs for Grenfell’s cladding system.

Much of the discussion over the last four days has revolved around the way in which the cladding contractor operated, the knowledge within the company around building regulations and the fire performance of materials used, as well as the use of cavity barriers to stop fire spread throughout the building.

Rewinding on the cassette issue

The week kicked off with the inquiry taking evidence from Harley’s estimator during the Grenfell refurbishment, Mike Albiston.

His role involved costing materials and labour on projects at tender stage so Harley could come up with a price to competitively bid for projects. He was also involved in value engineering of projects, a construction term for looking at different ways a company could make savings on a scheme either through processes, labour or, importantly in this case, materials.

Despite years working as an estimator, he had only worked for Harley for a year and only on a handful of projects. He told the inquiry that he had never received any training or professional development at the company, and kept up with developments on fire safety and building regulations through reading the construction press.

Many of the questions to Mr Albiston revolved around the NBS document for the Grenfell project. The NBS is the document architects send out to potential bidders provide details around specifications, designs and materials for a project.

The Grenfell NBS document reveals that the now infamous Reynobond ACM panels were not the first choice for the tower and a zinc-based product called Proteus HR was the type of cladding panels initially preferred by Studio E. Reynobond ACM, Alucobond and another zinc-based product, were listed as potential alternatives.

Evidence showed that Harley were pushing for Reynobond at an early stage.

An email from Mark Harris, Harley’s commercial manager, to Studio E explains that ACM would be Harley’s preferred material choice, telling Studio E that it was “tried and tested” and the company was confident of its cost base. Mr Albiston confirmed that despite there being a number of alternatives to Proteus HR being put forward, Harley only ever got a detailed quote for the Reynobond product.

When asked by counsel Richard Millett if ACM was a foregone conclusion for Harley, Mr Albiston said that this wasn’t the case and the Proteus HR panels were still an option.

Nevertheless, Mr Albiston had set to work assessing the savings to the project if it used ACM instead of Proteus HR, and found what he thought was a £576,000 saving. However, weeks after presenting this to the project team, he realised he had omitted a number of items from his original estimate and the saving was, in fact, only £376,000.

It was a “basic error” which Mr Albiston said he was “horrified” by. More importantly, it put pressure on Harley to minimise the financial impact. Fixed-face panels would see Harley incur a cost of £200,000, if the contractor opted for cassette fixed panels, the hit would be reduced to £160,000.

Cassette panels are cut in a way that allows them to be hung on hidden rails, whereas face-fixed panels are essentially bolted into place with rivets. It has previously been revealed in the inquiry that ACM panels installed in cassette form had a far worse fire performance than face-fixed panels, with cassette panels performing a whole three grades lower when tested.

It appears that Harley then tried keep the mistake from the architects. Responding to an email from Bruce Sounes, which seemed to indicate that cassette-style panels would be attached, he said that the comments were “interesting” and may help with Harley’s “predicament”.

A further email from Mr Harris to Simon Lawrence, Rydon’s contracts manager, showed that Harley continued to push for cassette-style panels. He said that face-fixed could be achieved, cassette was Harley’s preference for “lots of reasons”.

When Mr Millet asked Mr Albiston whether Harley’s desire to opt for cassette installation was driven by financial interests and whether the “lots of reasons” was referring to the money Harley would save, Mr Albiston said ‘yes’.