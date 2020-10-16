Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 14: ‘Did it not occur to you at this point that your budget was simply too low?’

The incident with Rydon was not the only occasion in which questions have been raised around KCTMO’s approach to procurement. This week the TMO was also grilled on the process it undertook to appoint an architect to the project.

We already know that KCTMO did not undertake its own procurement exercise to hire architects Studio E, but instead depended on a procurement exercise RBKC had undertaken on a neighbouring school and leisure centre project. Mr Anderson told the inquiry KCTMO had received conflicting advice from RBKC on whether it was able use the same architects on the Grenfell project, but had ultimately been told by the council that doing so was within the rules.

The problem with this approach to procurement, is that it prevented KCTMO from searching for an architect with suitable experience for the Grenfell project. Studio E’s director has previously admitted to the inquiry that the firm wouldn’t have won the contract if it went to open tender due to it not having the requisite experience.

Under cross examination, Mr Anderson insisted he undertook a proper investigation of Studio E’s experience and interviewed the firm’s director multiple times.

However, he said he never asked anyone at Studio E whether they had experience overcladding a high rise residential building.

“Why not? It’s an obvious question isn’t it?” asked Andrew Kinnier QC.

“It is now,” replied Mr Anderson. “I don’t know why I didn’t ask that question.”

“With all due respect Mr Anderson it was an obvious question then. Have you been involved in cladding a high rise residential building? That’s what you’re asking them to do,” said Mr Kinnier.

Mr Anderson replied: “At that stage the type of cladding had not been determined. The questions that were being asked of Studio E...was have you done residential refurbishment projects? And the response to that was that they hadn’t as a practice, but individuals involved within the practice had done that.”

Interestingly, both Mr Anderson and Mr Gibson began their careers working as fully qualified architects. During both their evidence sessions, questions were repeatedly asked by counsel about what responsibility they had as “informed” clients to monitor the work of those they employed and question the decisions that were being made.

An example of this came when Mr Gibson was grilled on the decision to switch from zinc cladding to the cheaper aluminium composite material (ACM) panels.

Mr Gibson said that despite not knowing what ACM was when it was suggested as an alternative to zinc, he only asked questions about the “cost” and “appearance” of the cladding.

“The discussions we were having were: what does it look like, is it acceptable for planners and what’s the cost?” he told Mr Millet.

Mr Gibson added: “Discussions weren’t any further than that because we weren’t expecting to be offered anything that might not be compliant.”

However, Mr Gibson claimed he did later raise questions around the fire performance of ACM during the construction phase after he was surprised to learn that there was a gap between the cladding and the insulation.

According to Mr Gibson, this prompted him to ask Simon Lawrence, contracts manager at Rydon, whether the cladding was safe, having recently read about the Lakanal House fire that killed six people in 2009.

In his witness statement, Mr Gibson told the inquiry Mr Lawrence assured him the cladding was “inert” and “would not burn at all”. Mr Lawrence previously denied this when he gave evidence at the inquiry.

When asked about the incident this week. Mr Gibson remained adamant that Mr Lawrence had given him assurances, despite nobody being able to find written evidence of the meeting in which Mr Gibson claims the conversation took place. As explanation, Mr Gibson said there was a whole series of meetings that took place during that time for which nobody has been able to find the minutes for.

When asked by Mr Millet whether there was anything that he thinks he should have done differently looking back on the Grenfell refurbishment, Mr Gibson replied: “With the benefit of hindsight, when I raised the query about the installation and got the assurance I received, I would have liked to have followed that up.”

Next week the inquiry will continue to hear from KCTMO.