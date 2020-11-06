Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 17: ‘It’s hard to make a note about this because we are not clean’

Giant Ireland-based insulation company Kingspan has largely slid beneath the surface of the Grenfell Tower story so far. A relatively small amount of its insulation was used on the building, and it was used against the design as we learned in the last module.

But yesterday, Ms Barwise (above) placed the company firmly in the centre of the story.

The story she told started in May 2005, when Kingspan’s K15 Kooltherm insulation product passed a large-scale fire test carried out at the Building Research Establishment (BRE).

This pass preceded a change to official building guidance (which we have explored here) that meant the use of Kingspan K15 could now legally be used on high rises in the exact cladding system in which it was tested.

But there was a problem. “The 2005 test was rendered irrelevant a year after it was carried out, since there was a huge change in K15 technology in 2006,” Ms Barwise said.

This change meant that K15 was effectively a new product with a “poor performance in fire”. When it was tested again in 2007 the test was described as a “raging inferno” by a Kingspan observer, with the problem being that “the K15 product was fully involved in the fire and continued to burn after the heat source was extinguished”.

Despite this, the 2005 test – which also used a steel and graphite cavity barrier not available commercially and of “phenomenal efficacy” – was used in Kingspan marketing for its K15 product from then on.

This marketing, Ms Barwise said, covered a wider use than the specific system tested.

“All Kingspan’s actions over a prolonged period were designed to give the impression that the 2005 test proved K15 could be safely used over 18m, regardless of whether the construction was the same or even close to that tested,” she said.

The product has gone on to become a market-leading insulation, present on thousands of buildings nationwide.

Kingspan, we learned shortly before Ms Barwise took to the stand, withdrew this test only last week, accepting that what was tested did not represent what it had been selling since 2006.

Ms Barwise described Kingspan’s actions as having a “seminally causative role” in regard to the fire, as it “set the precedent” that combustible insulation could be used on high rises.

The firm also obtained ‘Class 0’ fire safety certificates for K15, which it based on tests of the foil face of the insulation only, not the whole product, Ms Barwise said. This was described internally as “a bit of a cheat” and “complete spin”.

Another major revelation was Kingspan’s alleged role in the production industry guidance, which weakened official rules from the mid-2000s onwards.

From 2014, guidance published by representatives for building control officers, the Building Control Alliance, suggested that it was permissible to use combustible cladding combinations on high rises without a test, so long as they were signed off by a fire professional as part of a so-called desktop study.

This went even further when additional guidance was published by the National House Building Council (NHBC) in 2016 which suggested that not even a desktop study was necessary for some combinations.

“It is now clear that Kingspan was actively involved in the drafting of both pieces of guidance, as internal email exchanges show,” Ms Barwise said. “Kingspan was, in its own words, ‘slowly educating the NHBC’.”

Finally, assessing post-Grenfell comments by the firm in a document first obtained by Inside Housing that showed it would continue to lobby for desktop studies, she described the firm’s attitude as follows: “Kingspan’s unrepentant arrogance is truly chilling.”

(A brief reminder to long-term readers: this lobbying was very nearly successful. The government was poised to formally approve the use of desktop studies in 2018 before lobbying from survivors and bereaved stopped this process in its tracks.)

In its opening statement, Geraint Webb QC, appearing for Kingspan, said further testing on K15 in 2015, 2016 and 2019 “supported and validated” the performance claims made historically.

Nonetheless, he offered a “full apology” for the discrepancies.

He also told the inquiry that Kingspan did not know that its product had been used on Grenfell Tower until after the fire, but that government testing “strongly indicates” that the cladding used in the refurbishment was unsafe regardless of what insulation was placed behind it.