Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 19: ‘And that was intentional, deliberate, dishonest?’

Paul Evans gives evidence to the inquiry (picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry)

On May 14, Mr Roper pulled together a slideshow presentation for the senior management team outlining how the testing had gone. He included the information about the failed test and the changes made for the second - including the addition of fire resisting boards.

His evidence was that his manager Paul Evans presented these slides. Mr Evans denied this.

Nonetheless, once they were presented, Mr Roper (who claims he was not present) says he was told of a “heated exchange” between Mr Evans and Mr Warren about what to do. Mr Warren, he says, wanted to present the test pass as only justifying the system tested. Mr Evans, head of marketing, wanted to promote the product for general use above 18m. Mr Evans very firmly denied this.

Nonetheless, what happened as a result is clear. Mr Roper was told to produce a new slideshow for “general business use”. This removed the reference to the failed February test and the use of the fire resisting boards.

“You knew at the time, surely, that this slide was downright misleading?” asked Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry.

“Yes, I did,” said Mr Roper.

“Did you not feel at the time a sense that that was wrong?” Mr Millett said.

“I felt incredibly uncomfortable with it . I recall going home that evening, and I still lived with my parents at the time and mentioned that to them, and I felt incredibly uncomfortable with what I was being asked to do,” he said.

"It was a failure of courage, and a failure of character and a failure of moral fibre on my part not to do so."

But with the senior management set on course - there was no one to raise his concerns with. He says he was specifically told to remove the slides by Mr Evans. Mr Evans denied this.

Then the test report came back from the BRE. This too contained no reference to the fire resisting boards - even though Mr Roper and Mr Hayes said they had “no doubt” that the BRE’s Mr Clark was aware they had been used.

They were visible in one photograph. Mr Roper wrote to them to ask for it to be removed - inventing a spurious reason to justify it. He said he was told to by Mr Evans.

“Do I detect from what you’re saying that you were instructed by Mr Evans to create a false record of the reasons why you wanted the change?” said Mr Millett

“Yes,” he replied. “I had to come up with a reason to ask for that photograph to be omitted.”

Mr Evans once more firmly denied this.

The situation got worse with the marketing of the product. None of the test literature described the test as it had been carried out - omitting reference to the fire resisting boards and repeatedly claiming that the product was “suitable for use on buildings above 18m” without making it clear that this was cavaeted.

Asked why he didn’t challenge this presentation of the test, Mr Hayes said: “My understanding was and is now that a decision had been made by senior management of Celotex. I didn’t know who I should speak to or could speak to. I lacked the life experience to find the right way forward and it was a failure of courage, and a failure of character and a failure of moral fibre on my part not to do so.”

Asked whether he accepted his approval of the marketing was dishonest, Mr Roper said: “I do, yes. I felt entirely uncomfortable, but equally useless in the whole lead-up from testing through to marketing through to launch. It was one of the contributory factors for me leaving my 6 role as product manager, because… I knew there was going to be a level of questioning that came into the business post-launch that would essentially mean that I would have to lie for commercial gain again.

“It was clearly within the culture of that business at that time, and I’m sorry for my part in it.”