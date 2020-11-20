Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 19: ‘And that was intentional, deliberate, dishonest?’

The Grenfell Inquiry this week heard the shocking story of how the manufacturer of the tower’s insulation “manipulated” official testing and marketed its product “dishonestly”. Pete Apps tells the story
We have known since the very early stages of the Grenfell Inquiry that there was something seriously wrong with a crucial fire test of the insulation product used on the walls of the tower.
This week, we heard the full, ugly story from three witnesses intimately involved in this process. But it is necessary to begin this story with a couple of explanations.
An image of a large scale cladding test rig, before and after the fire (picture: BRE)
Before 2006 official guidance placed a total ban on the use of combustible insulation on buildings above 18m (around six storeys). But a subtle change to the rules (lobbied for by insulation manufacturers) changed this: now combustible insulation could be used as part of a system which passed a large-scale test - known in the industry as a BS8414 test.
This was supposed to be limited. Only the entire system tested - to the very last detail - was permitted. But this is not what was happening.
Picture: Celotex
In 2006, an insulation firm called Kingspan passed one of these tests and began marketing its K15 product for use on high rise buildings. It was installed on hundreds of buildings and in a large variety of combinations, many of which bore no resemblance to the product tested.
Celotex is also a manufacturer of combustible insulation and is a major competitor to Kingspan. With no test pass, it was locked out of the lucrative world of high rise buildings.
It was keenly aware of this - compiling a spreadsheet of all the jobs it missed out on as a result - and began seeking a way to compete.
It’s worth saying something about its culture here. Until 2012 it was owned by a private equity firm, AAC Captial Partners, who drove the business to be as profitable as possible in order to sell it, former employee Jamie Hayes said. This sale was affected in 2012 and the company was acquired by giant multinational firm Saint Gobain.
The precipitated a further change: the new owners wanted to see new products developed to boost profits, with a specific target of 15% of new profits to come from new products. Senior management were hauled to meetings at Saint Gobain's headquarters in Paris for updates.
An obvious target was the above 18m market.
Celotex’s plan was to take one of its existing products, FR5000, and rebrand it as RS5000. They would then seek to pass a large-scale test with RS5000 and sell into the high rise market for the first time. This project fell to a new recruit: Jon Roper.
Mr Roper was 22 when he joined Celotex, fresh out of university with a business studies degree. He had no technical knowledge to speak of.
He was asked to investigate how Kingspan was getting into the above 18m market and his work was effective: he learned the firm had passed the test and then used it to help gain certification from industry bodies which strengthened its case that the product was acceptable for high rises.
But there was a problem: Kingspan’s test was not representative. It had used a cement particle board which was just not a product which was used for cladding systems in the real world.
Mr Roper discovered that most of the industry simply didn’t understand the rules: they believed that the test pass meant Kingspan could be widely used.
“An architect will be told that K15 is applicable for above 18m… and that suffices from their perspective,” he wrote in an email on November 1 2013.
“Contractors opt for more cost effective solutions and although they are liable for what goes into that building, they do not know enough about the fire test to challenge.”
He went on to explain that Celotex would not likely be able to pass a test using a realistic cladding panel, and that properly explaining system testing to the industry would require “a complete re-education of the [market]” which may well attract legal challenge from Kingspan.
He suggested they could either pass a test in a similar way to Kingspan and also market the product as suitable for general use. Or they could back out. “Do we take the view that our product realistically shouldn’t be used behind most cladding panels because in the event of a fire it would burn?” he wrote.
Mr Roper explained all of this in a slideshow to the senior management team on November 4.
He claimed there was a divergence of views at this meeting. The head of technical, Rob Warren, wanted to play by the rules: pass a test with as realistic a system as possible and market for use in that system.
But his manager, Paul Evans, and the company’s managing director, Craig Chambers, differed. They felt this would “limit sales”. Mr Evans denied this when he gave evidence.
Nonetheless, the company set about trying to pass a test. One was arranged for February 2014 at a facility owned by the Building Research Establishment (BRE).
The first test combined a non-combustible cladding panel made from cement fibre with the Celotex RS5000. It was a serious failure: the cladding panels cracked due to the heat of the fire and once flames entered the gap between the panels and the insulation, fire ripped through the mock nine metre wall which had been built.
But they did not give up. Discussions were held as to what needed to be done to pass second time around. One idea was to thicken the non-combustible cladding panel to stop it cracking.
This idea - Mr Roper said - came from Phil Clark, the BRE employee who ran the test facility.
”Phil said that he had ’seen worse fails ’ and suggested that Celotex might want to strengthen the outside of the test rig… he thought that thickening the panels to 12mm might suffice,” said Mr Roper in his statement.
But there was another idea. Mr Hayes suggested the addition of magnesium oxide boards (which have strong fire resisting properties) to strategic areas near the top of the rig and where temperature monitors which record the pass or fail criteria were located.
He said this change was signed off by Mr Evans. Mr Evans denied this - saying he did not know of the boards at all.
“Be careful here. This isn’t just that you can’ t recall one way or the other; you’re saying , are you, that both Mr Roper in his evidence yesterday and Mr Hayes in his evidence here… are false?” asked Mr Millett.
“What I’m saying is that I didn’t know,” he replied. “I haven’t taken that information or understood that information for whatever reason.”
The team also agreed to reduce the ventilation gaps between the external cladding panels, in order to give the flames less chance of breaking into the cavity.
With all these changes, the second test passed in May. Celotex had the pass it craved. But it was not going to be open about how it had achieved it.
Paul Evans gives evidence to the inquiry (picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry)
On May 14, Mr Roper pulled together a slideshow presentation for the senior management team outlining how the testing had gone. He included the information about the failed test and the changes made for the second - including the addition of fire resisting boards.
His evidence was that his manager Paul Evans presented these slides. Mr Evans denied this.
Nonetheless, once they were presented, Mr Roper (who claims he was not present) says he was told of a “heated exchange” between Mr Evans and Mr Warren about what to do. Mr Warren, he says, wanted to present the test pass as only justifying the system tested. Mr Evans, head of marketing, wanted to promote the product for general use above 18m. Mr Evans very firmly denied this.
Nonetheless, what happened as a result is clear. Mr Roper was told to produce a new slideshow for “general business use”. This removed the reference to the failed February test and the use of the fire resisting boards.
“You knew at the time, surely, that this slide was downright misleading?” asked Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry.
“Yes, I did,” said Mr Roper.
“Did you not feel at the time a sense that that was wrong?” Mr Millett said.
“I felt incredibly uncomfortable with it . I recall going home that evening, and I still lived with my parents at the time and mentioned that to them, and I felt incredibly uncomfortable with what I was being asked to do,” he said.
"It was a failure of courage, and a failure of character and a failure of moral fibre on my part not to do so."
But with the senior management set on course - there was no one to raise his concerns with. He says he was specifically told to remove the slides by Mr Evans. Mr Evans denied this.
Then the test report came back from the BRE. This too contained no reference to the fire resisting boards - even though Mr Roper and Mr Hayes said they had “no doubt” that the BRE’s Mr Clark was aware they had been used.
They were visible in one photograph. Mr Roper wrote to them to ask for it to be removed - inventing a spurious reason to justify it. He said he was told to by Mr Evans.
“Do I detect from what you’re saying that you were instructed by Mr Evans to create a false record of the reasons why you wanted the change?” said Mr Millett
“Yes,” he replied. “I had to come up with a reason to ask for that photograph to be omitted.”
Mr Evans once more firmly denied this.
The situation got worse with the marketing of the product. None of the test literature described the test as it had been carried out - omitting reference to the fire resisting boards and repeatedly claiming that the product was “suitable for use on buildings above 18m” without making it clear that this was cavaeted.
Asked why he didn’t challenge this presentation of the test, Mr Hayes said: “My understanding was and is now that a decision had been made by senior management of Celotex. I didn’t know who I should speak to or could speak to. I lacked the life experience to find the right way forward and it was a failure of courage, and a failure of character and a failure of moral fibre on my part not to do so.”
Asked whether he accepted his approval of the marketing was dishonest, Mr Roper said: “I do, yes. I felt entirely uncomfortable, but equally useless in the whole lead-up from testing through to marketing through to launch. It was one of the contributory factors for me leaving my 6 role as product manager, because… I knew there was going to be a level of questioning that came into the business post-launch that would essentially mean that I would have to lie for commercial gain again.
“It was clearly within the culture of that business at that time, and I’m sorry for my part in it.”
Celotex’s own marketing literature was one thing, but what it really wanted was a certificate supporting this claim from an impartial body. It sought one from a body called Local Authority Building Control (LABC).
This group represents council building inspectors, but also has a commercial operation which involves providing certificates.
Securing this certificate began in January when Mr Roper emailed to inquire how Kingspan had achieved its certification from LABC.
“As the board [K15] is described as Class 0 it can be termed a material of limited combustibility and… suitable for use within the wall construction even at heights above 18m,” wrote David Ewing, the firm’s technical sales director.
This may sound like jargon, but the important thing to know is that it was critically and fundamentally wrong. Class 0 is a much lower standard than limited combustibility, and of no relevance to the use of insulation on high rises. Mr Roper knew this, but said nothing.
“That was intentional, deliberate and dishonest?”
“Is this right - you decided not to challenge him on his misunderstanding and conflation of Class 0 with limited combustibility, but to go along with it and capitalise on that?” asked Mr Millett.
“I was told not to raise that issue,” said Mr Roper.
Mr Roper then emailed suggested wording to the LABC for the certificate, which he had copied from Kingspan, saying the product could be used in different systems and on high rises.
This wording was incorporated wholesale into the certificate - even including a typo from Mr Roper. This description meant it was seriously misleading.
“That was intentional, deliberate and dishonest?” asked Mr Millett.
“I believe so, yes,” he said.
This is the certificate that Celotex emailed to Harley Facades - the subcontractor which purchased the insulation and fitted it to the walls of Grenfell Tower. The evidence of the building control officer who eventually signed the tower off is that he viewed it too.
Celotex also wanted the approval of the National House Building Council (NHBC). This is a private firm which signs off buildings as compliant, as an alternative to local councils.
Their approval was harder to come by.
In fact, it began rejecting its use outright. In one major example in spring 2015, it ordered a contractor, Ardmore, to remove the insulation from a high rise where it had been partially installed.
This provoked a furious compliant from the contractor who wrote: “Clearly you are an international supplier and manufacturer of some repute and we are amazed that you send products to market that are not suitable for their intended use.”
As a result, Celotex held meetings with the NHBC to try and talk them round. But its representatives angrily told Mr Evans that its arguments were “stupid” in one heated meeting in May 2015.
Internally, the firm pondered why NHBC was taking such a tough line. The belief was it had figured out the problems with the way combustible insulation was being marketed and was concerned about its own liability.
“Clearly you are an international supplier and manufacturer of some repute and we are amazed that you send products to market that are not suitable for their intended use.”
“Do they insure fire damage? Would they be liable for deaths?” said one internal document.
But then in 2016, something changed. In July of that year, the firm published guidance which said both Celotex and Kingspan K15 could be used without question in various “common” systems, including the aluminium composite material which was placed on Grenfell.
“Were you not surprised by this apparent volte face, this change of position, about-face, from the NHBC within less than a year?” Mr Millett asked Mr Evans.
“It did seem surprising at the time, yes,” said Mr Evans.
“Was that change as a result of the lobbying of the NHBC buy players in the market - I ’m not necessarily including Celotex in that - to achieve NHBC buy-in?” asked Mr Millett.
“I don’t know what other organisations or companies were doing. All I know is that we had met with the NHBC on a few occasions to talk about specific matters,” he replied.
We know from opening statements by lawyers acting for bereaved and survivors that Kingspan lobbied the NHBC and boasted internally of “slowly educating” the firm.
It is not just the large-scale test that was called into question this week. We also heard that the insulation had previously passed another fire test and achieved a Class 0 rating in 2013 - under its prior branding of FR5000.
In 2017, this test was rerun, to gain a separate certificate for its new brand of RS5000. It performed badly - failing both parts of the test inside three minutes.
Class 0, as stated, is not of relevance to the use of insulation on high rises, but the claim that it met this standard had helped persuade the market it was safe.
Finally we also heard the company was juking numbers relating to the actual insulation performance of the product.
Four to six measurements of thermal performance were taken every day. But only the best would be logged onto the system, the rest discarded. Internal documents described this as “a high degree of data management and manipulation” and warned that it “could be identified by an auditor if they followed the process trail”.
Mr Evans was eventually disciplined and resigned for his part in this after the Grenfell Tower fire. He suggested that his departure was “orchestrated to remove senior members of the business before the Grenfell Inquiry commenced”.
The inquiry continues next week.
