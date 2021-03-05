Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 26: ‘You were taking an enormous risk, weren’t you?’

Week 26 at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was a key moment in understanding how dangerous products used on the tower came to be accepted by industry professionals. Dominic Brady reports
‘The impression I have is that you understood yourself to be being asked to do a bit of a cut and paste job’
On Thursday the inquiry shed more light on how Kingspan’s K15 insulation product incorrectly received a certificate suggesting it was of ‘limited combustibility’ (the basic standard for use above 18m) from certifying body the Local Authority Building Control (LABC).
Witness David Jones of Herefordshire Building Control produced this certificate in May 2009 despite his own reservations about whether he was knowledgeable enough to do so.
Mr Jones recalled his reticence to take on the work when delegated to him in late 2008, having received no training on the use of materials in buildings over 18m tall. Herefordshire, in fact, has no buildings taller than 18m but the council was chosen due to its proximity to Kingspan’s Pembridge offices.
His initial concerns were ameliorated by a colleague he spoke to at LABC – the representative body for council inspectors, which also has a commercial arm selling certificates – who assured him that the product had already been assessed by another certifying body, the British Board of Agrément (BBA).
Mr Jones formed the impression that LABC’s involvement was primarily for marketing purposes – LABC’s logo would look good next to Kingspan’s product – and that he would simply combine existing information to produce a certificate.
Rachel Troup, junior counsel to the inquiry, put it to him that he saw his role as essentially carrying out “a bit of a cut and paste job”.
“Yes, I think that probably does describe it. I was to go and meet with Kingspan, take the information they gave me verbally, take the BBA certificate, extract the information, filter out the parts of it that didn’t relate to the building regulations, and just re-present it in a format that sort of matched the building regulations,” he said.
Reservations smoothed over, Mr Jones took the meeting with Kingspan’s Phil Heath and Andrew Pack in December 2008, which he left with the “distinct impression” that K15 was a product of ‘limited combustibility’ and suitable for use on high rises.
After the meeting, Mr Jones recalled a video circulating in the industry at the time showing some unspecified Kingspan insulation being burned with a blowtorch without catching fire.
This video reassured him further that the product safe for use on tall buildings, even though it was not the K15 product specifically. It is important to note here that this video provided no reassurance whatsoever that K15 would meet the ‘limited combustibility’ standard – which is far tougher to obtain. K15 is a product made of combustible foam and could never have obtained this rating.
Between this video, his meeting with Kingspan, K15 product literature and the BBA certificate, Mr Jones satisfied himself that the product was OK, and issued the LABC certificate in May 2009.
Kingspan privately celebrated, with Mr Heath simply emailing Kingspan colleagues “FANBLOODYTASTIC” in response to the certification. The firm immediately stopped conducting fire tests on the product, considering that it was now possible to persuade other building control inspectors of the product’s suitability without further test data.
But the only relevant test data it in fact had was a large-scale test from 2005, which used a system unrepresentative of the real world and an older, safer version of K15.
Ms Troup said: “You were certifying a product which might go on to be used in hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of building projects, and stepping outside the defined criteria of a material of limited combustibility to do so. You were taking an enormous risk, weren’t you?”
Mr Jones said he did not see it that way at the time and was relying on individual buildings going through statutory design and approval processes.
Ms Troup spent around eight minutes walking Mr Jones through Approved Document B – the document for product fire safety – and cross-checked K15 against the criteria in it, proving it could not be considered a product of ‘limited combustibility’ as stated on the LABC certificate.
“Do you accept,” Ms Troup said, “that had you simply followed the definitions within Approved Document B as we have just done, you would never have ended up writing [this] certificate for K15?”
“No, I would not. No, that’s correct,” he responded.
Asked if he thought he had been misled in the process and by whom, Mr Jones said: “I would say by Kingspan and by the BBA… both those documents there were some very misleading statements and very misleading diagrams that seem to me now to be designed quite deliberately to lead people down a certain interpretation.”
‘Is the reality that Kingspan was potentially a significant source of revenue for the BRE?’
At the beginning of the week the inquiry heard more from the Building Research Establishment’s (BRE) Stephen Howard, who was pressed on the impartiality of the testing house.
We learned that the BRE considered offering desktop studies to companies such as Kingspan was “a potentially huge source of revenue” for the body, which had been privatised in 1997.
The inquiry also surfaced emails between Mr Howard and Jonathan Roper of Celotex which showed the two men negotiating over the wording of a ‘letter of comfort’ for the firm’s RS5000 product, while it awaited approval from a BS 8414 system test.
Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry, asked: “Why are you letting your test sponsors, such as Celotex, take control of that level of detail and the wording to be used?”
“I don’t believe they are taking control. They can suggest wording, but ultimately if we disagree with the wording, then we change it,” Mr Howard replied.
As well as Celotex, the inquiry was shown correspondence between Mr Howard and Kingspan that Mr Millett suggested compromised the body’s impartiality. An email from Mr Howard to Kingspan’s Ivor Meredith showed the BRE employee seeking to understand Kingspan’s “commercial drivers”.
Mr Howard could not recall any training in relation to impartiality at the BRE but said: “I think the general instruction was to not engage in conversations about competitor products, talking about or offering advice and opinions on what would pass.”
‘I feel bound to suggest to you that you did spot it at this stage, as part of your careful check of the precise components of the rig, and decided to ignore the presence of that white banding’
Celotex carried out two BS 8414 tests of its RS5000 product in 2014, the second of which was secretly bolstered with fire-resisting magnesium oxide boards. The inquiry sought to understand how this material could have found its way onto the test rig, and key to understanding this was the contractor who fitted the rig – Patrick Jones.
Mr Jones, who was self-employed, recalls being told of the changes to the rig between the February 2014 and May 2014 tests by Celotex’s Phil Clark. Mr Jones said he was told he would be installing a thicker panel to prevent a failure that had occurred in the February test.
But Mr Jones rejected the idea that Celotex had tried to conceal the inclusion of magnesium oxide on the rig: “There was definitely nothing, I would say, underhanded that I could understand that was going on in that respect.”
But Mr Jones also said it would not have been possible for someone at the BRE to miss what was being installed on the rig.
He said: “There were people around most of the time… I was fully aware they were recording and testing and watching everything that we did, so I just took it that they knew.”
Eventually the magnesium oxide boards were installed on the fire test rig, enabling Celotex to pass the BS 8414 test even though the test report included pictures clearly displaying the magnesium oxide (below).
Both Mr Howard and his colleague Tony Baker reviewed this test report but failed to pick up on the picture of the white boards and ask why there were two different coloured boards included on the rig.
Mr Baker said he “commented verbally regarding the different colours and Phil [Clark] told me it is because that was all that was available in the thickness.”
Mr Millett said: “I feel bound to suggest to you that you did spot [the magnesium oxide] at this stage, as part of your careful check of the precise components of the rig, and decided to ignore the presence of that white banding.”
“No” was Mr Howard’s response. He argued that he was expecting to receive the draft again and that he did not always pick up on mistakes the first time around.
The inquiry continues.
