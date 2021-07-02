Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 41: ‘We should do nothing. This is not the sort of website we should be responding to’

On Monday, Mr Black (pictured above) returned to give further evidence as the inquiry sought to understand the way KCTMO had dealt with tenant complaints, particularly those that emanated from Grenfell Tower and related to safety.

Lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC began the day by showing Mr Black a blog post by Grenfell Tower resident Ed Daffarn which foreshadowed a “serious loss of life” in the tower as a result of fire safety defects.

The blog, posted eight months before the fire in June 2017, has become a symbol of the failure of KCTMO to heed concerns of residents in the tower, and this week the inquiry looked specifically at how this blog was dealt with.

Mr Black claimed that when he saw the blog he would have sent it onto his health and safety advisor, Janice Wray, to get her views. Mr Millett noted that there was no record of such an email being sent and the only reference to Mr Daffarn’s blog was in an email from Barbara Matthews, former executive director of financial services and IT at KCTMO, to Ms Wray.

It read: “Janice, I have spoken to Robert and he agrees that we should do nothing. This is not the sort of website we should be responding to.”

Far from addressing the concerns put forward by Mr Daffarn, an email chain shown to the inquiry revealed KCTMO staff seeking legal advice on whether the blog post was libellous.

“Truda − could any of the allegations be described as libellous?” asked assets and regeneration director Peter Maddison in December 2016. “The comments are scaremongering at the least. Do we need to respond to reassure residents?”

The blog had in fact been blocked on KCTMO’s servers, which meant the majority of staff could not read it. Mr Black said this was done following “employment and legal advice”.

“So after consulting the police, HR and our lawyers, they advised us that, in terms of duty of care, you should block them where it feels it’s attacking our staff in terms of – in a libellous or horrible way,” Mr Black said.

“The problem with that approach, do you agree, is that if you take a blanket approach of not responding to anything in blogs, you might miss allegations which are actually not only true, but important?” said Mr Millett. “That’s a risk, isn’t it?”

“There is a risk, yes, but in a sense, it’s for us as an organisation trying to manage… in a sense, there wasn’t just one blog, you know, across all local authorities you have these, and it’s quite difficult just to keep on top of them in terms of… and that’s just the position you find yourself in,” Mr Black replied.