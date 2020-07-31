Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week eight: ‘It haunts me that it wasn’t challenged’

This week the inquiry continued to hear from witnesses from Rydon, the main contractor that took on the design and build responsibility for Grenfell Tower’s refurbishment between 2014 and 2016. Stephen Blake, refurbishment director at Rydon for the duration of the project, gave evidence, alongside site managers David Hughes, Gary Martin and Daniel Osgood.

“The due process was undertaken and we submitted a fair bid”

A lot of time was spent this week establishing how Rydon came to win the tender for the Grenfell project in 2014. This involved, in particular, delving into the relationship between Mr Blake and Peter Maddison, who was director of assets and regeneration at Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), which managed Grenfell Tower.

It transpired that Mr Blake had known Mr Maddison since the early 2000s and had worked with him regularly when Mr Maddison was head of projects at housing association Hyde, which regularly partnered with Rydon.

The inquiry heard that Mr Blake was made aware of the Grenfell project as early as April 2013 when a consultant working for the TMO contacted him to ask if Rydon could provide some “quick and dirty” costings. Mr Blake forwarded this email on to Jeff Henton, managing director of Rydon’s maintenance arm, describing it as the “Peter Maddison scheme that is right up our street”.

Earlier in the day Mr Blake had denied having any contact with Mr Maddison prior to the official tender process. When asked to clarify his position, Mr Blake said: “We may have had an exchange about other bits of work but if it was specific about the tender, we didn’t have any dialogue about that… and I would see that as both people being totally appropriate.”

It is clear that this contact with KCTMO continued throughout the tender process. The inquiry was shown an email sent by Mr Blake to a legal representative at Rydon that read: “At the housing conference we had meetings with senior representatives from [Kensington and Chelsea]… we have been informally advised that we are in pole position – ours to lose.”

Mr Blake confirmed that this conversation would have taken place with either Mr Maddison or Sacha Jevans, the TMO’s executive director for repairs. The conference in question was the Chartered Institute of Housing’s South East conference in Brighton held in March 2014, one day before Rydon’s tender interview with KCTMO.

This builds on evidence presented to the inquiry last week, including an internal Rydon email sent by Mr Henton before the tender was officially granted. The email read: “I have spoken with Peter Maddison at KCTMO who informs me that our price… is in first place. Therefore subject to a small amount of value engineering, Peter should be in a position to recommend our appointment on this scheme to his board early next week.”

The inquiry heard that Rydon had been informed by KCTMO that based on its tender bid of £9.2m, it would have to find £800,000 of savings through value engineering. Mr Blake denied that there was a “secret arrangement” that Rydon would be granted the job if it agreed to the savings and said it did not occur to him that the tender process would likely be subject to a challenge if the other bidders were made aware of the discussions.

Ultimately, Mr Blake accepted that he had “personal and private access to the top decision-makers at the TMO on this project” but denied that he used these connections to “maximise” Rydon’s chances of winning the bid, arguing that “the due process was undertaken”.