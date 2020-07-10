Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week five: ‘No adverse effect in relation to external fire spread’

‘I don’t think you can alter a stay put strategy just like that’

Aside from the cladding, an issue that came up frequently during cross-examination surrounded the building’s stay put strategy, and whether it should have been altered.

The witnesses were challenged about the smoke ventilation system, which was out of date and had failed to function in an earlier, more minor fire. The building also housed many people with mobility issues who would struggle to get out.

With this in mind, should evacuation strategies have been developed, or mitigations such as sprinklers recommended? There were many interesting exchanges on this, but this one in particular illustrates some of the pre-Grenfell resistance to amending stay put.

“Had you known that, had you known that the malfunctioning of that system had been sending smoke from lower floors to upper floors, would that have rendered the stay put strategy untenable and meant that mitigation ought to have been put in place in terms of evacuation?” asked Kate Grange QC to Mr Ashton.

He replied: “We couldn’t have – I don’t – well, in the first place, I didn’t know about it; in the second place, I don’t think you can alter a stay put strategy just like that because you need to do a number of things to make sure that that can function. For example, you would need to put in a fire alarm system to ensure that people would respond and make their escape.”

‘Sidelined to the status of YouTube watchers’

With 17 weeks lost to coronavirus added to the four weeks lost due to the application for protection against self-incrimination, the inquiry has much time to make up. It has only managed 18 days of hearings since it started in January and module one, which should have concluded at the end of March, remains in its early stages.

The proposed end date for evidence of May 2021 now looks like being pushed back to at least September. Once the time for Sir Martin to prepare his report is factored in, it is unlikely the process will conclude until well into 2022 or even 2023.

With this in mind, there is some anger among survivors that the process will break for a five-week summer recess in just three weeks. With the threat of a second coronavirus lockdown by no means eliminated, this seems particularly foolhardy.

There is also frustration about the way survivors are required to engage with the process. Restrictions on attendance mean they cannot attend the venue and are essentially watching the YouTube stream with the rest of us.

The question of attendance in person is undoubtedly a complex balancing of risk (many people involved, not least Sir Martin, are in at-risk categories for the disease).

Nonetheless, there must be a better means than YouTube. Mr Thomas noted in his submission that requests for a Zoom or Skype link have been turned down. “Sir, our clients’ perception is that the inquiry is deaf to their concerns and their lawyers have been silenced, or, at worst, sidelined to the status of YouTube watchers; that their voices have been locked out of the process, reduced to emailing questions or requests for interventions to a solicitors’ box.” A better way needs to be found.