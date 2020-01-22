Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase two preview: the decision to install the cladding

Ahead of the start of phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on 27 January, Inside Housing is previewing some of the issues that will be under consideration. In the third of these, @PeteApps looks at the decision to use combustible aluminium cladding

In particular, it wanted the tower to be demolished. “We considered that the appearance of this building and the way in which it meets the ground blights much of the area east of Latimer Road Station… On balance our preferred approach is to assume demolition,” it said.

“Most of the existing housing in the area would be demolished to make way for a mix of new and refurbished private, intermediate and social rented homes of a range of house types,” it said. It noted that interest in the project from private developers would be “significant”.

This report noted that land values in the area were “depressed” compared to the rest of the borough, and suggested knocking down and rebuilding the estate around Grenfell as the fix for this.

The plan to clad Grenfell Tower emerged over a number of years. In July 2009 a consultancy produced a plan for the area around the tower for the council – called the Notting Barns South Draft Masterplan .

The focus in the second phase of the inquiry will move from whether the cladding was responsible for the fire’s rapid spread (it was) and whether it breached building regulations (it did) to who decided to install it and why. This is a question that stretches across decisions made over several years.

These plans never went ahead, as the construction industry suffered and land values reduced during the credit crunch. Nonetheless, the council resurrected plans to refurbish the building (rather than demolish it) in the early 2010s.

This was part of a broader plan to improve the area with the provision of a new leisure centre and the addition of 30 new homes to the tower. The council was also seeking to improve the insulation performance of the building and provide a new communal heating system. This type of work was not unusual.

But there was also a desire to improve its appearance.

“The changes to the existing tower will improve its appearance especially when viewed from the surrounding area. Therefore views into and out of the conservation areas will be improved by the proposals,” a planning application submitted in 2014 said.

Once the plans to refurbish the building were made, the question became how to pay for what would be a major programme of work.

At this stage, like all councils in the country, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s housing business (through which it was legally obliged to fund the work) was operating under a ‘borrowing cap’ imposed by central government to keep national debt down. This meant its power to fund the work through taking on debt was limited.

As Inside Housing revealed in 2017, this artificial limit on borrowing directly resulted in it taking a different approach. The council sold some basements it owned just off the King’s Road to a developer for £8m. Of this, £6.9m was earmarked for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment. The budget was later upped to £9.7m using some of the housing budget in 2013 and again to £10.3m in 2014.

There has been a good deal of debate since the fire about whether this budget should have been higher. Could the council have tapped the reserves on its Housing Revenue Account to increase the budget? Could it have used money it was raising from buying and selling other property – a practice unearthed by a report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism last year?

These questions will no doubt be explored in the inquiry.

But having set the budget at £9.7m, the council required a contractor that could do it at this price. The first two it sought to appoint – Bouygues UK and then Leadbitter – both dropped out because of budget concerns. Leadbitter priced the work at £11.278m, according to council papers. An open procurement process was held to find an alternative contractor and Rydon was appointed on a design-and-build basis, having submitted “the most economically advantageous tender”, according to council documents.