Grenfell Tower Inquiry to resume with architects' evidence

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry will resume on Monday following a one month break, with the architects who designed the refurbishment and cladding system due to give evidence.
Three witnesses from Studio E, the architectural firm which worked on the refurbishment, are set to be cross examined across four days at the venue in central London.
The inquiry has been inactive throughout February to allow the attonery general to conside an application from several corporations, including Studio E, that the oral evidence they give would not be used in any future criminal prosecution.
This request was granted this week, paving the way for hearings to resume.
A timetable published today reveals that on Monday, Andrzej Kuszell, a director of Studio E and one of its original founders, will appear. The inquiry has heard he was involved in the early stages of the design and review process.
He will be followed on Monday afternoon by Bruce Sounes, an architect associate at Studio E, who was said to be the most senior professional architect involved in the day-to-day running of the Grenfell Tower project up to July 2014.
Mr Sounes is scheduled to be questioned throughout Monday afternoon and the entirety of Tuesday and Wednesday.
He will be followed by Neil Crawford, who was supervised by Mr Sounes and had day-to-day involvement in the project from July 2014.
Studio E was subject to serious criticism from lawyers representing the residents before in their opening statement before the inquiry was paused.
Stephanie Barwise QC, representing one group of bereaved and survivors, accused the firm of an "obsession" with aesthetics which caused them to overlook fire safety. She said they had believed the tower would make a "poor frontage" to a school being built outside - also designed by the firm.
"What appears to have happened is that Studio E was so intent on achieving what it considered to be the right aesthetic outcome, agonising as between the brushed aluminium and the battleship grey, that instead of focusing on or even considering the performance criteria which [building regulations] dictated, it instead defined the products in the specification and subsequently purely by reference to aesthetic criteria," she said.
She also accused the firm of failing to notice that combustible insulation was being used - despite a requirement for limited combustibility given the height of the building.
Studio E has argued it was not aware that the products were dangerous and has branded the system of regulations as "not fit for purpose".