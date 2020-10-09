Grenfell Tower Inquiry week 13: ‘Value for money is to be regarded as the key driver for the project’

Leadbitter was then dropped from the project and attention turned to securing a new contractor.

A notice was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in August 2013. Five contractors returned ‘pre-qualification questionnaires’ answering questions about their suitability to do the job, which were then scored.

Rydon came flat last – scoring 51 points out of 100. Another bidder, Mullaley, was awarded 69.5.

But this was just the pre-qualification check, not the formal bid,. When Rydon submitted its bid, it quoted £9.2m, while its two competitors, Durkan and Mullaley, offered £9.94m and £9.89m respectively.

“What did they miss?” Mr Cash wrote in an email. He dismissed this as a “light-hearted quip”.

The bids were scored 60% on potential quality and 40% on price.

The tendering process continued through to April, when Rydon was formally notified it was the preferred bidder.

But low as Rydon’s bid had been, it was not low enough for the TMO, which had a budget of £8.5m. In discussion with the TMO, Mr Cash suggested “an offline discussion” with the preferred contractor to explain that the price would have to come down further.

The problem was the opportunity to offer further cost savings should have been given to the other bidders as well. Why were they not approached?

“We felt that the difference between the tenderers in terms of what had already been evaluated was such that there was only really one player in the process now,” said Mr Cash.

He felt Rydon should have been notified that cost reductions were necessary, but detailed discussions about them should not have been entered into until the formal legal process concluded. He said that he was “entirely comfortable” with this, but added again that he felt “put under pressure” by the TMO to agree.

However, the TMO went further still, asking Rydon to try to find £800,000 of savings before being formally awarded the contract. Asked if this shocked him, Mr Cash said: “Well, yes, I wouldn’t expect that of an organisation [like] the TMO.”

Another email showed the TMO had given Rydon a tip-off that it was “in pole position – ours to lose”. Mr Cash said this could have “voided” the tender process.

“So the informal information that Rydon were in pole position, ‘ours to lose’, was irregular and improper, yes?” asked Mr Millett.

“Yes,” replied Mr Cash.