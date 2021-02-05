Grenfell Tower Inquiry: what to look out for over the coming weeks

With two of his colleagues refusing to attend the inquiry, Mr Schmidt’s cross-examination will be crucial in building up a picture of the actions of the French arm of the business, which has so far been communicated in piecemeal form with the disclosure of a number of shocking emails in opening statements made by survivors’ lawyers.

The emails appear to show that the organisation was aware that its product posed a severe fire risk, particularly when cut into the cassette form which was used on Grenfell Tower. These panels obtained a basement fire rating of Class E in testing in the mid-2000s, a fact that was apparently hidden from the market and certifiers.

This sparked some consternation within Arconic. Claude Wehrle, a member of the technical team, for instance, emailed Mr Schmidt on 17 July 2009 with pictures of an ACM fire in Bucharest and wrote: “Here are some pictures to show you how dangerous ‘PE’ can be when it comes to architecture.”

In 2012, Mr Wehrle pushed Mr Schmidt to attend a meeting to discuss the fire rating of ACM PE. “We have to take a decision for the class we are going to give the market for this product,” he wrote on May 29. It is not yet clear what was said at this meeting.

These warnings continued. On 29 June 2015, for example, Mr Wehrle wrote: “My Opinion: PE is DANGEROUS on facades, and everything should be transferred to FR as a matter of urgency. The [French standard perceived as permitting its use] should have been discontinued over 10 years ago! This opinion is technical and anti-commercial, it seems.” He then added a smiley face.

With Mr Wehrle one of those refusing to give evidence, interrogation of this issue will have to be done by Mr Schmidt.

Following Mr Schmidt, the inquiry will call witnesses from the Building Research Establishment (BRE). The BRE has occupied a central role in British building science for generations – dating back to its inception as a national research facility in the aftermath of World War I. It was privatised in 1997.

Its involvement with Grenfell is the testing of systems containing Kingspan and Celotex insulation, which paved the way for both to advertise their products as suitable for use on high-rise buildings.

Among three witnesses from the BRE, particular attention will be paid the evidence of Phil Clark. He was the supervisor who was present for a now infamous Celotex test, which the firm is accused of having rigged with, among other things, the inclusion of fire resisting boards near temperature monitors.

Mr Clark’s independent report of the test did not mention these barriers and one Celotex witness, Jamie Hayes, said he was aware they had been used.

Mr Hayes’ evidence was in fact that Mr Clark had offered advice to Celotex on technical changes to give a better chance of passing the test, after it had failed on a first attempt.

After the BRE, there will be a single witness from Herefordshire Building Control. This arm of the local authority produced certificates for both Kingspan and Celotex which suggested their insulation could be used on high rises.

Discussing how they obtained this certificate, one Kingspan witness wrote in an internal email: “We can be very convincing when we need to be, we threw every bit of fire test data we could at him, we probably blocked his server.

“In the end I think LABC convinced themselves [K15] is the best thing since sliced bread. We didn’t even have to get any real ale down him!”

Witnesses from Siderise, the firm which made the cavity barriers used in the cladding system, will follow before six witnesses from the British Board of Agrément (BBA). Like the BRE, the BBA holds an important status within the construction sector and holds a reputation as an authoritative certifier of construction products.

The BBA provided certificates for the insulation products as well as the Reynobond cladding panels which were used on the tower. The inquiry has already heard that the certificate for the cladding panels was provided to the refurbishment team by Arconic and circulated among them.

Finally, two Kingspan witnesses will return to complete their evidence – Adrian Pargeter and Richard Burnley. Mr Burnley’s evidence was disrupted by the early break due to the positive coronavirus test, while Mr Pargeter is returning due to “correct” evidence he gave relating to the presentation of a test on a cladding system to a parliamentary select committee in 2018, after the fire at Grenfell Tower.

He had been accused of “a deliberate attempt to deceive” the committee by failing to mention that the test – comprising non-combustible cladding and insulation – was set up to fail. He denied this.

Inside Housing has seen correspondence from Kingspan showing they believe this question was put in error and that the evidence submitted to the select committee related to a different test.

The second module will then conclude and opening statements will be made for the third module, which will primarily examine the actions of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, currently scheduled to start on 29 March.