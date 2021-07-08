Grenfell victims’ civil case paused for settlement negotiations

A high court judge has agreed to pause a civil case bought by bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in order to permit discussions about a settlement.
Yesterday, a case management conference heard submissions relating to the case, which is being brought against more than a dozen defendants by a wide group of victims of the June 2017 fire.
The judge, senior master Barbara Fontaine, agreed to halt the proceedings while negotiations, chaired by a retired Court of Appeal judge, over a settlement continue.
She will set out her reasoning for the decision at a further hearing next week.
The defendants include the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), which was the landlord of Grenfell Tower; Rydon, the lead contractor for the refurbishment; and Arconic and Celotex, the companies that supplied the combustible cladding panels and insulation respectively.
Architecture firm Studio E, cladding sub-contractor Harley Facades, risk assessor Carl Stokes, fire engineers Exova; and building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) are also listed as defendants.
The London Fire Commissioner and the Metropolitan Police are also involved, as they are facing claims from their employees who were left traumatised by the events of the night.
The claims come amid the mammoth public inquiry into the blaze, which is not likely to finish oral evidence until at least spring next year, with a final report not expected until late 2022 at the earliest.
Police investigations are on hold until the publication of this report, with the slow pace of justice frustrating many of the victims.
The case will now continue via the private dispute hearings.
