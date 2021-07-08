Grenfell victims’ civil case paused for settlement negotiations

Yesterday, a case management conference heard submissions relating to the case, which is being brought against more than a dozen defendants by a wide group of victims of the June 2017 fire.

The judge, senior master Barbara Fontaine, agreed to halt the proceedings while negotiations, chaired by a retired Court of Appeal judge, over a settlement continue.

She will set out her reasoning for the decision at a further hearing next week.

The defendants include the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), which was the landlord of Grenfell Tower; Rydon, the lead contractor for the refurbishment; and Arconic and Celotex, the companies that supplied the combustible cladding panels and insulation respectively.