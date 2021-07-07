Grenfell victims set for first hearing in legal action against corporates and council

The case is listed for a ‘case management conference’ and is being brought on behalf of more than 800 bereaved and survivors, as well as firefighters and police officers who have joined the action.

The defendants include the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), which was the landlord of Grenfell Tower; Rydon, the lead contractor for the refurbishment; and Arconic and Celotex, the companies that supplied the combustible cladding panels and insulation respectively.

Architecture firm Studio E; cladding sub-contractor Harley Facades; risk assessor Carl Stokes; fire engineers Exova; and building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) are also listed as defendants.

The London Fire Commissioner and the Metropolitan Police are also listed as defendants, as they are facing claims from their employees, who were left traumatised by the events of the night.

The case is likely to be paused following the hearings to allow negotiations between the parties about potential settlement.

These discussions will take place via an alternative dispute resolution service to be facilitated by retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Stephen Irwin.