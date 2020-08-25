Guide for tenants on raising safety issues in tower blocks published

A new website has been created by tower block safety campaigners to give residents advice on how to get safety issues fixed #UKhousing

It offers social housing tenants an explanation of their rights and provides template letters to be sent to landlords or other authorities.

FixMyBlock.org is the first self-help service targeted at tower block residents. It has been set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire and the associated discovery of safety issues in thousands of buildings nationwide.

Beginning with advice on how to discover whether a block is fitted with dangerous cladding, the site goes on to explain to residents what to do if they are living with another fire risk.

It covers many other issues that are of concern to tower block tenants, from leaky windows to cracks in walls and pest infestations.

The project was developed by Tower Blocks UK – a group that provides information and resources to residents – with support from charity MySociety.