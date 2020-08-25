Guide for tenants on raising safety issues in tower blocks published

A new website has been created by tower block safety campaigners to give residents advice on how to get safety issues fixed.
FixMyBlock.org is the first self-help service targeted at tower block residents. It has been set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire and the associated discovery of safety issues in thousands of buildings nationwide.
It offers social housing tenants an explanation of their rights and provides template letters to be sent to landlords or other authorities.
Beginning with advice on how to discover whether a block is fitted with dangerous cladding, the site goes on to explain to residents what to do if they are living with another fire risk.
It covers many other issues that are of concern to tower block tenants, from leaky windows to cracks in walls and pest infestations.
The project was developed by Tower Blocks UK – a group that provides information and resources to residents – with support from charity MySociety.
Thanks to a translation plug-in, it is available in 20 locally spoken languages. It is funded by a grant from the Legal Education Foundation.
Danielle Gregory, a founding member of Tower Blocks UK, said: “Tower block tenants are desperate for change. In some places it is starting to happen, but far too slowly. We have to empower ourselves.”
